Meghan Markle's £128 button-up shirt is a SS25 wardrobe hero

When it comes to spring wardrobe heroes, there are a few pieces that instantly come to mind, one of which is a classic, crisp, white button-up shirt.

However, much like finding the perfect plain white T-Shirt, securing a faultless button-up is no easy feat (IYKYK), but thankfully one of the worlds most acclaimed style muses, Meghan Markle, has come to the rescue with an affordable option that’s available to shop now.

If you’ve seen The Duchess’ newest doco series, With Love, Meghan, you will have likely recognised that everything she wears is chicer than chic, in particular her ‘Andy Oversized Linen Shirt’ from cult favourite fashion brand, Reformation.

© Netflix Meghan styled the 'Andy Oversized Linen Shirt' rolled up at the sleeves

Spotted donning the oversized option during episode 101 of season one alongside Daniel Martin, fashion fans and lovers of the American actress’ style made note of the £128 wardrobe essential, securing one for themselves via the online store.

Proving her love for the exact button-up even further, Meghan recently launched her very own shopping edits page on Shop My, a customizable storefront where people can post their shopping recommendations.

© Netflix The classic style will forever be a wardrobe essential

On Monday, Meghan took to her Instagram stories to announce the news, posting a story with the caption: “Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come. Link in bio"

© @meghan A selection of her swoon-worthy picks to shop immediately

Aside from the Reformation linen shirt, various other style staples are also on the Suits stars storefront, including skinny jeans from Veronica Beard, Saint Laurent slides and even a beauty tab where she lists her go-to products for glowing skin, subtle manicures and more.

H! Fashion’s Associate Editor Clare Pennington explains the never-ending power of the classic white-shirt: “The white shirt offers instant polish and a grown-up touch, not to mention the fact that a flash of white around the neck can give the illusion of a brighter complexion. But most importantly of all, they offer versatility. As such, they're a key part of any capsule wardrobe.”

If you’re yet to invest in a perfect option for yourself, who better to take style notes from than the elegant Duchess herself?