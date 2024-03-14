American Riviera Orchard: What you can expect from Meghan Markle's new brand

Meghan Markle's entrance into the world of e-commerce with her own brand was always bound to be an event which was eagerly anticipated by fashion enthusiasts and royal watchers alike.

Given the influence she wielded through her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, expectations are going to be high for American Riviera Orchard, which is set to embody the Ducheess' trademark sophistication, accessibility, and keen sense of social awareness.

So far the details are very limited on what products she will actually be selling via her new brand, with the Instagram only saying thus so far: "by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex⁣⁣⁣" and "⁣⁣⁣Established 2024⁣⁣⁣." That’s not much to go off, but based on similar successful celebrity ventures, we can assume it's a lifestyle brand (in the style of Gwenyth Platrow’s enormously successful Goop) or a clothing range, given her well-documented love of interiors it could also be homeware.

Meghan has shared a promotional video for her new project, where she is seen engaging in various serene activities, from picking flowers and baking to captivating viewers in a voluminous black gown… so it could be anything really.

MORE: We overanalysed Meghan Markle's Canada outfits and this is what we found out

Being the style watchers that we are, we fathomed a guess at what each of these projects might look like…

A Clothing Line:

Drawing on Meghan's personal style, which often blends classic elegance with contemporary trends, her apparel brand is likely to offer timeless pieces that appeal to her wide audience.

© Getty Meghan often opts for neutral tones and colour palettes

She has often been spotted in sleek, ‘quiet luxury’ outfits that emphasise quality and fit over flashy details, suggesting her fashion brand may favour a similar ethos. Expect clean lines, neutral palettes with occasional pops of colour. Meghan has also demonstrated a penchant for supporting ethical fashion and small businesses, so it's feasible that her brand will spotlight sustainable materials and ethical manufacturing processes.

A Lifestyle Website:

Meghan Markle's venture into lifestyle promises an intriguing blend of luxury and wellness, tailored for the modern woman. We can expect a Pinterest-perfect smorgasbord of content spanning health, beauty, fashion, and home living from the self-confessed yoga addict.

The Duchess' old Instagram grid boasted a collection of yoga photos

Markle's previous blogging endeavour, The Tig, showcased her ability to blend personal insights with lifestyle trends. Her new platform could similarly offer a mix of personal anecdotes, expert advice, and chic lifestyle solutions.

A Homeware Brand:

Meghan’s foray into the realm of homeware and interiors is poised to embody a blend of Cali-elegance, coastal living, and ethical sourcing. Drawing from her current taste in interiors, you can bet the collection will favour minimalistic design, warm neutral tones, and sustainable wooden materials.

© Getty Meghan at her home in Montecito while pregnant with Lilibet

Think cashmere blankets, bouclé sofas and Montecito-inspired wares. Thanks to her global travels and humanitarian work, the brand would likely incorporate cultural influences or support artisanal communities.