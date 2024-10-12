Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's stunning suede shoes are this season's must-have trend
Meghan Markle wearing brown coord in Colombia© Getty

The Duchess of Sussex attended an event to mark International Day of the Girl  on October 2

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Should we be surprised that the Duchess of Sussex has sported a selection of stellar accessories that are as chic and timeless as they are on trend? Absolutely not. 

Meghan Markle's wardrobe is the definition of sophisticated. Whether she's on holiday in Hermès, on the red carpet in Dior or out and about on official duties with Prince Harry, the former Suits actress always supplies a lesson in elegant dressing. 

Meghan's brown accessories are a must-have this season© Instagram/@livinlikelarz
For her latest look, the 43-year-old stepped out on International Day of the Girl for an event in Los Angeles, and her outfit formula was so simple yet so sophisticated, which was only heightened by her stunning tan-hued accessories. 

In footage shared on social media, Meghan was seen wearing a pair of white, loose-fitting straight-leg trousers, with a blue buttoned-down shirt tucked in. 

The pièce de résistance was the addition of a chunky tan waistbelt and her go-to suede court heels by Gianvito Rossi.

Suede is a timeless option for the autumn/winter season, yet it has returned with a vengeance for 2024. Brands including Miu Miu, Isabel Marant and Lora Piana demonstrated a slew of bags on the AW24 runway, whilst suede shoes are a go-to for influencers, fashion editors and royals alike.

Isabel Marant, Miu Miu, Loro Piana© Getty
Whilst suede may be a fashionable choice for many, the delicate material can make it off-putting. The fashion experts at Frasers, however, previously told H! Fashion everything you need to know about storing, cleaning and drying suede pieces to ensure they stay as pristine as possible.

Empowering girls is one of Meghan's core focuses through the Archewell Foundation, the website explains: "Through their work with The Archewell Foundation, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are dedicated to uplifting girls globally and ensuring their safety and wellness in online spaces. As they pursue digital wellbeing for all, they will continue to listen to young people, providing them with the resources needed to flourish."

