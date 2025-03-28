Sydney Sweeney's plunging mini Dior dress is a major Spring mood

The sun is shining, birds are singing, and the clocks officially go back on Sunday night, making the spring-summer season officially within reach.

To celebrate the fact that bringing a jacket with you wherever you go will soon be a thing of the past, everyone's favourite style muse and global It-Girl, Sydney Sweeney, just shared a selection of sartorial snaps in the cutest vintage mini dress.

Sharing to her 24m followers just after 1pm on Friday afternoon, Sydney made a strong case for the micro mini dress, styling a pink monogram option from Dior.

© @sydney_sweeney Sydney is a major spring mood in the monogram mini

Featuring a plunging neckline, off the shoulder straps and another set which ties around the neck, ruching on the bust and a hem line that rests in the mid-thigh zone. The adorable ensemble is of course the work of designer John Galliano from his time spent heading up the French fashion mansion back in 2000.

© @sydney_sweeney The 27-year-old is a style muse like no other

Posing in front of tiered sandy dunes, Sydney went barefoot for the occasion, frolicking along the shore and stopping to command the camera with her career defining face card. Alluding to the idea she spent the day swimming in the ocean and tanning by ocean, her long blonde locks were left out in a perfect tousled style which can only be achieved by experiencing the aforementioned.

© @sydney_sweeney The icing on the outfit cake was her matching bucket hat

The new snaps come just days after she shared another Instagram carousel of her recent trip to Tanzania, Africa, where she spent her days on safaris surrounded by zebras, elephants and cheetahs.

It’s no secret that the warmer weather is Sydney’s preferred season; last year, she was seen styling itsy-bitsy bikinis, linen sundresses, mini shorts and open-toe sandals on more than one occasion, coining her the ultimate style inspiration for summer excursions.

Every fashion lover knows that a flirty mini dress is a wardrobe essential like no other, and for SS25, pastel tones, including butter yellow, dusty pink and baby blue, are very much on trend.