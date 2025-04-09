Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Asymmetrical lace is set to be the trend of the summer - here's how to style it
Subscribe
Asymmetrical lace is set to be the trend of the summer - here's how to style it
Chriselle Lim wears black sunglasses from Fendi, gold embossed cut-out logo earrings from Fendi, a white wool scarf, a white embossed lace pattern V-neck / backless / silk tank-top, white latte wide legs suit pants with embroidered pleated / accordion short skirt belt from Fendi, a dark brown shiny leather Peekaboo handbag from Fendi, outside Fendi, during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024© Getty Images

Asymmetrical lace is set to be the trend of the summer - here's how to style it

Prepare for a season of whimsical romance and brace for a summer of lace

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Delicate yet rebellious, lace is the cool-girl trend that’s heating up for summer.

The versatility of whimsical fabric lets you go from grunge to glam in seconds, making for the perfect out-of-office aesthetic when a little flirtation is on the agenda. 

Lace has graced fashion for centuries, transcending time and trend. Originating in the 15th century, its intricate patterns evolved from handmade embroidery to delicate, machine-crafted wonders. 

Once reserved for the aristocracy, lace adorned the gowns of royalty and the elite, epitomising sophistication. By the Victorian era, lace had become a staple in both bridal and evening wear, its lightness contrasted by its regal appearance.  

Candela Novembre sporting a Zimmerman cream lace dress and leather jacket © Getty Images
Candela Novembre sporting Zimmerman SS25
Demeulemeester SS25 runway look © Imaxtree
Demeulemeester SS25
Vetements SS25 runway model in white dress© Imaxtree
Vetements SS25

Today, lace continues to captivate, whether draped on haute couture runways or as a timeless element of femininity in the street style sphere. Deconstructed lace in particular, is having a serious moment. Think asymmetric skirts, ribbons, flowing trains and cottagecore silhouettes that wouldn't look out of place in a fairytale book.

Brands who have toyed with the romantic aesthetic include Demeulemeester and Vetements, who championed the dreamy deconstructed material for SS25. Collina Strada, Louis Vuitton and Chloé followed suit, serving up free-spirited femininity for all to enjoy.

Get ahead of the curve and discover the best ways to style asymmetrical lace for spring 2025.

How to style asymmetrical lace this season:

A guest wears a white large pearls with silver pendants necklace, a dark brown with embroidered red pattern pullover, a white latte matte leather belt, a white ruffled knees skirt, black shiny leather block heels / platform knees boots / tight high waders boots , outside Marimekko, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 © Getty Images

Lace Skirt

Asymmetrical lace skirts made waves in 2024, but it seems they're hanging on in there for another year. Be is mini, midi or maxi, we love the ethereal nature of these semi-sheer gems - and would pair ours with black boots and matching underwear for a charming, slightly cheeky, look.

guest wears black sunglasses, a pale yellow long blazer jacket, silver earrings, a white latte tulle lace pattern shoulder-off / cropped top, a matching white lace print pattern tulle slit / split long skirt, dark brown shiny leather platform soles block heels ankle boots , outside Lovechild 1979© Getty Images

Lace Bralette

A lace bralette will add the perfect touch of whimsygoth wonder to your springtime wardrobe. Pair yours with a matching lace skirt or layer under a sheer shirt for some after-party glam. 

Chriselle Lim wears black sunglasses from Fendi, gold embossed cut-out logo earrings from Fendi, a white wool scarf, a white embossed lace pattern V-neck / backless / silk tank-top, white latte wide legs suit pants with embroidered pleated / accordion short skirt belt from Fendi, a dark brown shiny leather Peekaboo handbag from Fendi,© Getty Images

Lace Cami

Not sure what to wear? Fling on a slinky lace cami with jeans and you have yourself a cool-girl look to last all summer. The feminine silhouette of the piece radiates nonchalant elegance, while the lingerie-inspired cut is oh-so romantic. 

Karlie Kloss wears white sheer mesh lace flowy layered shirt, black high low-rise pants, gold Chloe belt, shiny black platform brown Chloe heels, outside Chloe, during the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025© Getty Images

Lace Blouse

Take it from Karlie Kloss, pussybows are here to stay. Particularly those of the lace persuasion, which just so happen to hail from Chloé.

Model and artist Zoe Helali wearing the black "u2018Elisabeth"u2019 slip silk dress with shoulder straps, lace detail and a high one side slit by Sasha La Mer, black pumps by Dior, black round sunglasses by Dior and black fishnet tights by Wolford during a street style shooting on October 23, 2021© Getty Images

Lace Slip

A personal favourite of mine - the lace slip. A négligée will forever be my go-to ingredient for sartorial summer recipes. Easy, breezy and vintage-inspired, lace-trimmed slips are your one-way ticket to wearable romance. 

Our favourite asymmetrical pieces to shop for SS25:

  • ACNE DRESS IN BEIGE

    Lace-Trimmed Crêpe Midi Dress

    Acne Studios

    Acne Studio reigns supreme when it comes to asymmetrical lace. This light taupe number oozes It-girl elegance, while remaining an unconventional luxury choice for weddings and racedays alike. 

  • PINK LACY SKIRT

    Lace-Embroidery Drawstring Stretch-Silk Midi Skirt

    Dries Van Noten

    The prettiest piece we ever did see, Dries Van Noten's baby pink skirt is a silky dream that's poised for summer partying. Featuring a mid-waist, drawstring elasticated waistband, contrast lace embroidery, all-over satin texture, and a zesty green asymmetric hem, this designer jewel is one to cherish.

  • MODEL WEARING A SHEER WHITE LACE SKIRT

    Asymmetrical Lace Skirt

    ARAKII

    Designed for fashion insiders and fashion insiders only, ARAKII's hauntingly beautiful midi oozes ghostly glamour. Pair yours with an oversized tee for a slouchy weekend 'fit, or elevate the aesthetic with knee-high kitten heels boots.

  • lace tank top

    Layered Jersey and Lace Top

    Jacques Wei

    Rejoice in the 2-for-1 design of Jacques Wei's lace tank top and start building your capsule wardrobe for summer. A modern twist on the humble tank top, this garment pairs perfectly with, well, anything - especially the matching midi skirt that is still up for grabs online. 

  • Free People lace sarong in white

    Lace Wrap Sarong

    Free People

    Ideal for layering over baggy jeans in true East Londoner fashion or nonchalantly throwing on while perched poolside, Free People's affordable sarong is an easy way to achieve fashionista status with a single garment.

  • AMY LUNN RUFFLED BLACK TOP

    Suki Top

    Amy Lynn

    Make an entrance in Amy Lynn's show-stopping top that boasts tumbling cascades of gothic black lace. Easy to wear with blue jeans and kitten heels, the striking number will take your spring style to new heights with immediate effect.

 How we chose:

  • Style: Asymmetrical lace exudes whimsical romance - so our choices all fall under the umbrella of ethereal style with a heavy hint of cool-girl glam.
  • Price: To keep your bank balance looking healthy, we've curated these outfits using a mix of both high street and designer labels, carefully selecting pieces that look super luxe.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More