Asymmetrical lace is set to be the trend of the summer - here's how to style it

Delicate yet rebellious, lace is the cool-girl trend that’s heating up for summer.

The versatility of whimsical fabric lets you go from grunge to glam in seconds, making for the perfect out-of-office aesthetic when a little flirtation is on the agenda.

Lace has graced fashion for centuries, transcending time and trend. Originating in the 15th century, its intricate patterns evolved from handmade embroidery to delicate, machine-crafted wonders.

Once reserved for the aristocracy, lace adorned the gowns of royalty and the elite, epitomising sophistication. By the Victorian era, lace had become a staple in both bridal and evening wear, its lightness contrasted by its regal appearance.

Today, lace continues to captivate, whether draped on haute couture runways or as a timeless element of femininity in the street style sphere. Deconstructed lace in particular, is having a serious moment. Think asymmetric skirts, ribbons, flowing trains and cottagecore silhouettes that wouldn't look out of place in a fairytale book.

Brands who have toyed with the romantic aesthetic include Demeulemeester and Vetements, who championed the dreamy deconstructed material for SS25. Collina Strada, Louis Vuitton and Chloé followed suit, serving up free-spirited femininity for all to enjoy.

Get ahead of the curve and discover the best ways to style asymmetrical lace for spring 2025.

How to style asymmetrical lace this season:

© Getty Images Lace Skirt Asymmetrical lace skirts made waves in 2024, but it seems they're hanging on in there for another year. Be is mini, midi or maxi, we love the ethereal nature of these semi-sheer gems - and would pair ours with black boots and matching underwear for a charming, slightly cheeky, look.

© Getty Images Lace Bralette A lace bralette will add the perfect touch of whimsygoth wonder to your springtime wardrobe. Pair yours with a matching lace skirt or layer under a sheer shirt for some after-party glam.

© Getty Images Lace Cami Not sure what to wear? Fling on a slinky lace cami with jeans and you have yourself a cool-girl look to last all summer. The feminine silhouette of the piece radiates nonchalant elegance, while the lingerie-inspired cut is oh-so romantic.

© Getty Images Lace Blouse Take it from Karlie Kloss, pussybows are here to stay. Particularly those of the lace persuasion, which just so happen to hail from Chloé.

© Getty Images Lace Slip A personal favourite of mine - the lace slip. A négligée will forever be my go-to ingredient for sartorial summer recipes. Easy, breezy and vintage-inspired, lace-trimmed slips are your one-way ticket to wearable romance.

Our favourite asymmetrical pieces to shop for SS25:

Lace-Trimmed Crêpe Midi Dress Acne Studios Acne Studio reigns supreme when it comes to asymmetrical lace. This light taupe number oozes It-girl elegance, while remaining an unconventional luxury choice for weddings and racedays alike. £595.00 AT MYTHERESA

Lace-Embroidery Drawstring Stretch-Silk Midi Skirt Dries Van Noten The prettiest piece we ever did see, Dries Van Noten's baby pink skirt is a silky dream that's poised for summer partying. Featuring a mid-waist, drawstring elasticated waistband, contrast lace embroidery, all-over satin texture, and a zesty green asymmetric hem, this designer jewel is one to cherish. £745.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Asymmetrical Lace Skirt ARAKII Designed for fashion insiders and fashion insiders only, ARAKII's hauntingly beautiful midi oozes ghostly glamour. Pair yours with an oversized tee for a slouchy weekend 'fit, or elevate the aesthetic with knee-high kitten heels boots. £190.00 AT ARAKII

Layered Jersey and Lace Top Jacques Wei Rejoice in the 2-for-1 design of Jacques Wei's lace tank top and start building your capsule wardrobe for summer. A modern twist on the humble tank top, this garment pairs perfectly with, well, anything - especially the matching midi skirt that is still up for grabs online. £355.00 AT MYTHERESA

Lace Wrap Sarong Free People Ideal for layering over baggy jeans in true East Londoner fashion or nonchalantly throwing on while perched poolside, Free People's affordable sarong is an easy way to achieve fashionista status with a single garment. £32.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

Suki Top Amy Lynn Make an entrance in Amy Lynn's show-stopping top that boasts tumbling cascades of gothic black lace. Easy to wear with blue jeans and kitten heels, the striking number will take your spring style to new heights with immediate effect. £65.00 AT FLANNELS

How we chose:

Style: Asymmetrical lace exudes whimsical romance - so our choices all fall under the umbrella of ethereal style with a heavy hint of cool-girl glam.

Asymmetrical lace exudes whimsical romance - so our choices all fall under the umbrella of ethereal style with a heavy hint of cool-girl glam. Price: To keep your bank balance looking healthy, we've curated these outfits using a mix of both high street and designer labels, carefully selecting pieces that look super luxe.

