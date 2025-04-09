Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bradley Cooper officially enters his fashion era in statement leather jacket
bradley cooper wearing a blue varsity jacket© GC Images

Bradley Cooper officially enters his fashion era in statement varsity jacket 

The Hollywood veteran hit the streets on New York serving jock à la mode

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Varsity jackets are back on the map, and with the backing of actor Bradley Cooper, they are set to be a surefire hit for SS25.

Spotted strolling through the streets of New York on Wednesday, the Hollywood heavyweight layered up in a statement piece by Roots of Fight - one of his go-to outerwear garments.

The stand-out varsity jacket blended classic collegiate style with modern edge. The sporty garment featured a traditional cut: boxy, slightly cropped, and structured at the shoulders with a ribbed collar, cuffs, and hem. The body was crafted made from light blue wool, while the sleeves are contrasting white leather - true to vintage letterman design.

bradley cooper wearing a blue varsity jacket© GC Images
The Hollywood star was spotted in New York City

Other key sartorial details included a bold red chenille letter ‘A’ on the chest, surrounded by embroidered script and patches that give it a personalised, nostalgic vibe. The right sleeve sports a large red ‘3’ patch, while the left has additional graphics and stars, adding a playful yet rugged flair. 

Underneath, a light blue shirt coolly peaked out, layered over a black undershirt, giving the look a relaxed street-style balance.

bradley coope rin a blue varsity jacket© GC Images
The director sported his beloved varsity jacket for the low-key outing

The beloved actor finished the outfit with grey trousers and black suede boots for a grounded, utilitarian contrast, plus a black cap and sunglasses for that low-key celeb stealth. 

This isn’t the first time we’ve spotted Bradley in a varsity jacket - in fact, far from.

Back in February, the silver screen icon took his seven-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, to the Super Bowl to watch the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Safe to say, he was one proud father as he and Lea donned matching Eagles jackets.

The award-winning actor and director layered up in the dark apple green piece, which featured ribbed cuffs, an all-over sheen and the club’s logo embroidered on the left side of the jacket. 

