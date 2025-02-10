Bradley Cooper and daughter Lea, 7, twin in matching green jackets at Super Bowl 2025

Bradley Cooper was the picture of a proud dad as he arrived hand-in-hand with his seven-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, at the Super Bowl 2025 in New Orleans on Sunday.

The Maestro star, 50, was brimming with excitement as he stepped into the Caesars Superdome, dressed in full Philadelphia Eagles gear, ready to cheer on his beloved team. And little Lea was right there with him, matching her dad’s enthusiasm in a green Eagles sweatshirt—proving that love for the team runs in the family.

The duo looked absolutely adorable as they made their way through the stadium, with Lea clutching onto her father’s hand, her pink baseball cap swinging at her side.

Bradley, ever the doting dad, beamed with pride as he guided his little girl through the crowds, his shaggy hair and thick beard giving him an uncanny resemblance to his A Star Is Born character.

Meanwhile, Lea, who is the spitting image of her mother, supermodel Irina Shayk, added her own fashionable twist to her game-day outfit with a gingham skirt and chunky camouflage-patterned boots.

© AFP via Getty Images Bradley Cooper twins with his daughter Lea

The Silver Linings Playbook star has never been shy about his love for the Eagles—his fandom was immortalized in the 2012 film, where his character’s devotion to the team played a key role in the story.

Growing up just outside Philadelphia, Bradley has supported the team for as long as he can remember, and he’s making sure to pass that passion down to Lea.

© AFP via Getty Images Bradley Cooper walks the sidelines before the start of Super Bowl

The father-daughter duo has been spotted at multiple Eagles games over the years, including last season when they watched the team triumph over the Washington Commanders to secure the NFC Championship.

Bradley was clearly in high spirits ahead of the game, stopping to embrace Lea in a heartwarming moment on the field before kickoff.

© Getty Images Bradley Cooper is interviewed before Super Bowl

The American Sniper star couldn’t contain his excitement, grinning from ear to ear as he soaked in the atmosphere with his little girl by his side. It was a family outing filled with joy, and the actor looked every inch the devoted dad as he shared this special moment with Lea.

While Bradley and Lea made a stylish statement at the game, there was one noticeable absence—his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

The supermodel has joined him at past Eagles games, including when they watched the team take on the Los Angeles Rams, but it remains unclear whether she made a late arrival or opted to watch from home.

© Getty Images Bradley Cooper and Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper often step out for daddy-daughter dates

Their romance has been quietly flourishing in recent months, with the pair frequently spotted on cozy date nights in New York.

The Super Bowl always attracts a star-studded audience, and this year was no different. Bradley was just one of the many celebrities in attendance, with Hollywood heavyweights such as Kevin Costner, Pete Davidson, and Miles Teller also spotted in the stands.