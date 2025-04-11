Maya Jama dons the coolest sports jacket for her debut as a football manager

Ah, Maya Jama, is there anything you can’t do?

As of late, the Love Island host, style muse and all-around It-girl can officially add ‘football team manager’ to her CV.

To mark the monumental occasion, Maya leaned into her sporty side to coach her Baller League UK team to victory on Thursday night, donning a casual cool ensemble that would make OG WAG Victoria Beckham proud.

© @mayajama Maya took her new role as co-manager very seriously

Sharing an Instagram post to her 3.2m followers, Maya posed for the camera in a pair of mid-rise blue jeans, a classic ribbed tank top and forest green varsity jacket.

Not one to skimp on glam, no matter the occasion, Maya opted for a glowy sunkissed face base, a lick of lip gloss and a touch of mascara while her long brunette locks were left down in a subtle side part.

© @mayajama The Love Island was seen celebrating in style

Maya joins Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann as a co-manager for the six-a-side competition, making for the first all-female managerial duo in the league.

Baller League is a relatively new football league which sees a mix of former pros, released academy players and influencers all teamed up together to compete in a six-a-side tournament played on on smaller indoor pitches.

© @mayajama Maya posing with her team on the sideline

Maya's team, which are called the MVPS United, are currently third on the table, winning three out of three games so far.

In the celebratory Instagram post shared by Maya, the 30-year-old multifaceted icon expressed her excitement, captioning the post, “Winners Win. So proud of the boys, 3 for 3. Team MVP undefeated.”

Fans of both Maya and football took to the comment section to congratulate her, one fan saying: “Our fave manager” while another said: “your reactions to the goals get me every time.”

It seems that whatever side quest the It-Brit decides to take on, she does it in utter style, and this occasion is no different.