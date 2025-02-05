Maya Jama channels ‘Blokecore’ in cropped rugby jersey and lowrise jeans

Leave it to Maya Jama to bring back one of fashion's most iconic 2024 trends and give it the ultimate cool girl twist.

Posting to her 3.2m followers on Tuesday night, the Love Island host paid homage to her time in South Africa with a carousel of stylistic snaps.

One image in particular that got our fashion-obsessed brains trawling through Vinted for an outfit variation of our own was her Sporty Spice-inspired low-rise jeans and rugby jersey combo.

© @mayajama The Springboks are the national rugby team of South Africa

The It-Brit decided to lean into South African culture, styling a Springboks rugby jersey which she tied in a crop fashion to show off her midriff. She paired the forest green and gold accented jersey with a set of low-rise black jeans, a glowing makeup look and her long brunette locks tied back in a ponytail.

Sports jerseys were all the rage in the fashion sphere last year, with A-List names including Dua Lipa, Mia Regan and Rita Ora all donning different variations on the day-to-day.

Football jerseys in particular reigned supreme thanks to the 2024 Euros and cool-girl brands were quick to monetize on the trend. Martine Rose, Avavav, Balenciaga and Conor Ives all sending a selection of styles down the SS24 catwalk

© Instagram /@mayajama The shirt was upcycled with elastic ruching and an added white skirt

Unsurprisingly this isn’t the first time the London-born style maven has leaned into the ‘Blokecore’ trend and made it fashion-forward. Last year she was spotted at Notting Hill Carnival in a custom-made Connor Ives mini dress made from a Somalia football shirt.

If you’re a fan of Maya and her wardrobe choices, you’ll know that she’s currently residing in South Africa on official Love Island: All Stars hosting duties which means not only do we get a plethora of seriously chic glam looks, we also get a few off-duty ensembles which are perfect for summer 2025.