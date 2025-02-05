Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama channels ‘Blokecore’ in cropped rugby jersey and lowrise jeans
Subscribe
Maya Jama channels ‘Blokecore’ in cropped rugby jersey and lowrise jeans
Digital Cover fashion-trends© @mayajama

Maya Jama channels 'Blokecore' in cropped rugby jersey and lowrise jeans

The Love Island host is bringing back sports jerseys for Summer 2025

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
18 hours ago
Share this:

Leave it to Maya Jama to bring back one of fashion's most iconic 2024 trends and give it the ultimate cool girl twist. 

Posting to her 3.2m followers on Tuesday night, the Love Island host paid homage to her time in South Africa with a carousel of stylistic snaps. 

One image in particular that got our fashion-obsessed brains trawling through Vinted for an outfit variation of our own was her Sporty Spice-inspired low-rise jeans and rugby jersey combo. 

Maya Jama poses in a Springboks rugby jersey on her Instagram© @mayajama
The Springboks are the national rugby team of South Africa

The It-Brit decided to lean into South African culture, styling a Springboks rugby jersey which she tied in a crop fashion to show off her midriff. She paired the forest green and gold accented jersey with a set of low-rise black jeans, a glowing makeup look and her long brunette locks tied back in a ponytail. 

Sports jerseys were all the rage in the fashion sphere last year, with A-List names including Dua Lipa, Mia Regan and Rita Ora all donning different variations on the day-to-day. 

Football jerseys in particular reigned supreme thanks to the 2024 Euros and cool-girl brands were quick to monetize on the trend. Martine Rose, Avavav, Balenciaga and Conor Ives all sending a selection of styles down the SS24 catwalk

Maya wore a custom Connor Ives mini dress created with a Somalia football shirt© Instagram /@mayajama
The shirt was upcycled with elastic ruching and an added white skirt

Unsurprisingly this isn’t the first time the London-born style maven has leaned into the ‘Blokecore’ trend and made it fashion-forward. Last year she was spotted at Notting Hill Carnival in a custom-made Connor Ives mini dress made from a Somalia football shirt.

If you’re a fan of Maya and her wardrobe choices, you’ll know that she’s currently residing in South Africa on official Love Island: All Stars hosting duties which means not only do we get a plethora of seriously chic glam looks, we also get a few off-duty ensembles which are perfect for summer 2025.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More