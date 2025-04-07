Maya Jama perfects power dressing in a sleek three-piece suit

On Sunday evening, the world's most acclaimed theatre moguls joined together at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the 2025 Olivier Awards.

The opulent event, like any other red carpet soirée, was a seriously stylish affair, one of which Maya Jama took very seriously.

The Love Island host dressed to impress for the event, proving the power of a three-piece suiting style.

© WireImage Maya looked seriously chic in her tailored look

Spotted posing for a selection of snaps on the famous green-carpet before the awards ceremony commenced, Maya decided to ditch the traditional gown and style a fitted midi skirt, bow adorned cropped blazer and matching collared waistcoat.

The all-grey ensemble was a sophisticated statement in its own right, especially when paired with white pointed-toe pumps, diamond earrings, and an Old Hollywood Glamour swooping side-parted updo.

© WireImage Every fashion lover knows the power of a bow accent

Maya’s figure-hugging suit was the epitome of timeless excellence, the cinched waist fixed with a bow adornment at the back and on the three-quarter-length sleeves, while the midi skirt emphasised her curvacious physique.

Maya was in good company for the annual event, joined by the likes of Idris Elba, Elizabeth Debicki, Cate Blanchett, and Adrien Brody.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Maya and Idris were on form for the event

Maya’s stylish wardrobe has forever been a fan favourite, her Love Island hosting looks often securing a top spot on summer outfit moodboards around the globe.

When she’s not sporting sultry cut-outs and bustier corsets in the Mallorcan villa, Maya has made it her prerogative to experiment with different aesthetics, her Olivier Awards look not too dissimilar from the matching crochet skirt and blazer she wore to Wimbledon last year.

For those of us obsessed with her Love Island looks, thankfully, we don’t have to wait too much longer for the new season of the reality show to air. Series 12 has officially been confirmed, airing sometime in the summer of 2025.

Watch this space…