Bella Hadid styles out mega fashion faux pas in statement jeans

Batten down the hatches as Bella Hadid just pre-empted the return of ripped jeans for 2025.

The model rang in the new year with a series of cool-girl images shared on social media, effortlessly reviving a ‘cheugy’ sartorial trend that no one anticipated would make a comeback in 2025.

Bella posed in Times Square, before a large advert for her semi-eponymous brand Orebella, sporting a pair of slim-fitted jeans featuring large rips across the back and front. Flanked by safety pins that added a punk touch to the denim slacks, the rips harkened back to Noughties style when ripped jeans reigned supreme. A dark time for all.

© @bellahadid The Saint Laurent model styled out ripped jeans

However, Bella styled out the divisive style moment to perfection, pairing the It-girl trousers with a large, oversized shearling jacket in a tan-cream colourway featuring fluffy poodle-knit wool trims accented with a brown satin ribbon threaded through. The piece, which hailed from Christian Dior’s AW05 collection, further boasted large shearling patches on the elbows and sleeves, oversized draped lapels, and was secured at the front waist with two resin buckles etched with ‘DIOR’ and matching straps. Dreamy.

Underneath her cosy outerwear choice, the model layered a white knitted rollneck which was paired with a chocolate leather belt with Western buckle accents.

© @bellahadid The younger Hadid sister dazzled in Dior AW05

She wore her hair tied back into a sleek plait, sporting a pair of 90s-inspired glasses completed with a razor-thin silhouette.

Gigi’s younger sister added a heartfelt caption to the instagram post, writing: “Thank you to everyone who has supported @orebella this year - you have made a little girl's dreams come true! And thank you to my beautiful Orebella family who work every day to make Orebella everything I’ve ever dreamed of, and help make products that we hope you cherish forever! Love love love.”

Bella’s sentimental post came just a day after a striking new year snap, where she braved the snow in a chilli red bikini featuring gold hoop accents, perching among the frosty landscape in said barely-there swimwear. She paired the statement set with some coffee-coloured cowboy boots, complete with traditional illustrative detailing that formed wing-like designs on the classic kicks.

Whether living it up in Manhattan or the snow-clad countryside, Bella never fails to deliver when it comes to Western perfection.