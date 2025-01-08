Bella Hadid’s crotchless chaps are back and better than ever

Bella Hadid is back to her usual antics. The model is flying the flag for all things cowgirl-coded, with her latest look proving to be one of our favourite Western renditions yet.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old shared her long-awaited 2024 round-up via social media. Included in the visual bouquet of stunning images was a captivating outfit snap that immediately caught our eye.

Bella posed with friends sporting her beloved suede chaps, complete with traditional fringed detailing, a tan-toned colourway and a crotchless cut.

© @bellahadid The YSL model styled out her beloved crotchless chaps

Underneath, the runway veteran layered some dark wash blue jeans fastened with a matching brown leather belt. Tucked into her sleek accessory was a casual cream long sleeve with subtle green trims. A chocolate-coloured cowboy cut from classic felt topped off her rodeo-ready attire to perfection.

Bella wore her inky dark tresses tied back into low pigtails and faced away from the camera, pulling two piece signs above the heads of fellow Western clothing-clad friends.

© Gotham The younger Hadid sister has entered her cowgirl era

Bold crotchless chaps have become something of a staple for the model. The statement trousers are a modern adaptation of traditional Western chaps, which were originally developed in the 19th century to protect cowboys from brush and weather while riding.

Unlike the full-coverage designs used historically for practicality, crotchless chaps serve a more decorative or theatrical purpose, emerging in modern day fashion as a statement piece that reinterprets classic cowboy attire with a provocative twist.

Gigi’s younger sister first introduced crotchless chaps into her seasonal wardrobe back in September, when she stepped out in New York. She was spotted alongside her boyfriend Adan Banuelos (an actual IRL cowboy) for the premiere of Horse Sense, a new documentary short starring her partner. She assembled her beloved caramel-toned pair of crotchless suede chaps, layered over some dark-wash flared jeans, and a fitted black shirt with a popped collar by Susamusa.