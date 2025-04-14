Hailey Bieber’s flaming hot bodysuit is a luxe leather statement 

The weather is finally cranking up a notch, meaning we’re shunting sensible sweaters and practical boots to the back of the wardrobe in favour of something much more exciting.

Luckily, we have lots of frankly quite outrageous inspiration, thanks to cult Californian festival Coachella and its glitter-soaked, miniscule outfit wearing attendees. (Perhaps look away while researching new outfits for the office…)

It frankly wouldn’t be Coachella without all the latex and the wildly weather-inappropriate outfits for the blazing desert sun. And of course, Hailey Bieber serving look after look that turns the Californian landscape into her own personal runway.

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber's red hot halterneck corset

For 2025, the model and entrepreneur opted for a daring mix of Y2K heat and modern sensuality. She plumped for a red leather bodysuit with flame motifs licking their way up the bodice. Saucy! A little bit classic Hollywood, mixed with a touch of sci-fi, the look was wholly rock 'n' roll and more than a little bit sexy. Very early 2000s Versace we think, and Donatella would undoubtedly approve.

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber's perfect LBD

She also sported the perfect backless itsy-bitsy LBD while at the festival, proving that there’s very little in life that Mrs Justin Bieber can’t pull off. She teamed the the super slick look with simple gold jewellery and a pair of kitten heel mules.

Compared to Hailey’s previous Coachella appearances, where she has often opted for a baggy pair of cargo trousers or veered towards 90s grunge, her 2025 wardrobe marks a confident pivot towards grown-up sharp as hell looks, and we are big fans.

© @maurahiggins Maura Higgins in her sci-fi cowgirl ensemble

Hailey was in good company at the festival, being spotted having a boogie with long term friend Kendall Jenner. More surprisingly, Love Island alumni Maura Higgins who was also at the festival (in a seriously sexy cowgirl ensemble) found herself at an event next to the American superstars and Instagrammed, ‘Does this mean we’re best friends now?’ Oh, we would absolutely give it a try too Maura.