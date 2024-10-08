Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hailey Bieber nails seasonal style in trench coat and jeans
© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin

The beauty founder delivered a sartorial sermon in autumnal attire 

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
If maximalism isn't quite your bag, then there’s only one person you need to keep firmly on your style radar.

Low-key luxury is Hailey Beiber’s forte. Think clean-cut silhouettes, sharp blazers and cool, casual denim for year-round wear. The beauty founder and model is a connoisseur of easywear clothing. 

Delivering yet another masterclass in pared-back October style, Hailey shared a sneak peak of her latest look via social media on Monday. The mother-of-one slipped into a pair of straight-leg blue jeans, paired with a simple black top and a longline, sand-toned trench coat.

Hailey bieber in beige trench coat© Instagram/@haileybieber
Hailey looked to her favourite trench coat silhouette

On her right shoulder perched a large, black leather tote bag by Saint Laurent, complete with a buttery calfskin construction and the brand’s signature logo in gold hardware. The lavish accessory injected the model’s everyday attire with a dash of high octane elegance.

Hailey’s look was rounded off by a pair of secretary-chic reading glasses. She slicked her hair back into a high bun with a middle parting and opted for a dewy, barely-there makeup blend with thick, brushed brows.

Hailey rocked a risqué lace catsuit, leather trench and heels© Getty
Hailey is a known lover of the British trench coat

A cluster of sparkling, diamond-dotted jewels adorned her earrings, forming a glistening constellation. 

Hailey’s adoration for trench coats has been a long-standing affair. The trench coat originated during World War I as a practical piece of outerwear for British and French soldiers in the trenches, hence its name. However, today, it is seen as an It-girl staple for the autumn season.

The piece was initially designed to offer protection from wind and rain, made from waterproofed cotton gabardine, a fabric developed by Thomas Burberry. The coat featured epaulets, storm flaps, and D-rings, making it functional for soldiers to carry gear. After the war, it became popular in civilian fashion, symbolising a blend of military heritage and sophistication. Iconic in film noir and spy films, the trench coat remains a timeless wardrobe staple for both men and women - with Hailey front and centre.

