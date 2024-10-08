Hailey Bieber nails seasonal style in trench coat and jeans

If maximalism isn't quite your bag, then there’s only one person you need to keep firmly on your style radar.

Low-key luxury is Hailey Beiber’s forte. Think clean-cut silhouettes, sharp blazers and cool, casual denim for year-round wear. The beauty founder and model is a connoisseur of easywear clothing.

Delivering yet another masterclass in pared-back October style, Hailey shared a sneak peak of her latest look via social media on Monday. The mother-of-one slipped into a pair of straight-leg blue jeans, paired with a simple black top and a longline, sand-toned trench coat.

© Instagram/@haileybieber Hailey looked to her favourite trench coat silhouette

On her right shoulder perched a large, black leather tote bag by Saint Laurent, complete with a buttery calfskin construction and the brand’s signature logo in gold hardware. The lavish accessory injected the model’s everyday attire with a dash of high octane elegance.

Hailey’s look was rounded off by a pair of secretary-chic reading glasses. She slicked her hair back into a high bun with a middle parting and opted for a dewy, barely-there makeup blend with thick, brushed brows.

© Getty Hailey is a known lover of the British trench coat

A cluster of sparkling, diamond-dotted jewels adorned her earrings, forming a glistening constellation.

Hailey’s adoration for trench coats has been a long-standing affair. The trench coat originated during World War I as a practical piece of outerwear for British and French soldiers in the trenches, hence its name. However, today, it is seen as an It-girl staple for the autumn season.

The piece was initially designed to offer protection from wind and rain, made from waterproofed cotton gabardine, a fabric developed by Thomas Burberry. The coat featured epaulets, storm flaps, and D-rings, making it functional for soldiers to carry gear. After the war, it became popular in civilian fashion, symbolising a blend of military heritage and sophistication. Iconic in film noir and spy films, the trench coat remains a timeless wardrobe staple for both men and women - with Hailey front and centre.