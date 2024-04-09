Hailey Bieber's micro shorts look is going to be every cool girl's summer uniform

It is a truth universally acknowledged that whenever Hailey Bieber steps with a new fashion or beauty look, the rest of the world swiftly follows suit.

The 27-year-old fashion icon is the ultimate It-girl, and she's just put the ultimate cool-girl summer outfit combo on our radar for 2024.

Hailey shared an Instagram story with her 51m followers, wearing a lime green and black jacket - the Unity Sports Icon Racer Jacket from Balenciaga's SS24 collection.

© Instagram / @haileybieber Hailey shared the photo to her Instagram story

"Featuring a mandarin collar and a straight zip, the jacket is usually made from different bright colours of leather patched together and also boasts racing insignia," says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin, "Motorcycle jackets are an excellent outerwear option on account of their versatility. The options are quite literally endless and are a great way to grunge up a traditionally girly ensemble."

The most iconic motorcycle fashion moment of 2024 so far undoubtedly goes to Nicola Peltz, who captured the attention of the fashion world when she stepped out wearing Victoria Beckham's blue black and white vintage Dolce and Gabbana number during Paris Fashion Week, which she paired with blue jeans and sky-high heeled boots.

© Instagram / @timeneverlieschico Nicola Peltz wore Victoria Beckham's motor jacket at PFW AW24

In true supermodel fashion, Hailey styled hers with a pair of tight-fitting micro shorts that take 'hot pants' to new heights. The look is a developed version of the classic off-duty Princess Diana styling hack of an oversized jumper with cycling shorts - with the jacket more heavy-duty and the shorts even shorter.

'Barely there' outfits seem to be at the top of her agenda this S/S season, as she has previously channelled the itsy bitsy floss bikini trend in a fiery red hue. The pièce de résistance? A raffia cowboy hat that oozes 2024 Beyoncé.

Once again she's way ahead of the curve with her stellar street style look.