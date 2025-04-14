Molly-Mae Hague just wore the perfect spring pyjamas amid reunion with Tommy Fury

There are few people who have cultivated an aesthetic as cohesive as that of influencer and Love Island alumni Molly-Mae Hague and her penchant for sharp tailoring and neutrals by the bucketload.

So imagine our surprise as she took to Instagram to showcase something covered in a lovely print. But fear not, it’s still very much on brand - a pair of delicately floral super light pastel pyjama pants, teamed with a seamless white underwear set. Very classy.

The influencer and mum of one captioned the snaps: “Spring weekends” and posted from a location that oozed Molly-Mae. AKA, clean, beige everything.

© @mollymae Molly-Mae Hague in her perfect spring pyjamas

We were thrilled to see that cosy comfort is firmly on the menu for spring 2025, but Molly-Mae made far more effort than we ever could by teaming her jammies with a full on 90s blow out. Honestly, we dream of root lift like this.

Molly Mae recently had a hair refresh, opting for a creamy Buttermilk blonde, and for makeup went for her classic go-tos of sharp brows, radiant skin and a natural eye.

© @mollymae Molly-Mae and her outstanding root lift

In her latest Youtube video, Molly-Mae gave an insight into the turbulent turn in her relationship with boxer Tommy Fury. After meeting on Love Island in 2019, the world was shocked when Molly took to Instagram last August to announce their sudden split.

Well, it seems like things might be getting back on track for the pair after all, with Molly sharing that the pair are ‘figuring things out,’ on her Youtube channel.

© @mollymae Molly-Mae's Buttermilk blonde for spring

She also shared that she is living both at her own home and Tommy’s place, where the trio were originally intending to move to before they hit the brakes on their relationship.

The update comes after Molly-Mae posted her first picture of Tommy since the break-up, a sweet black and white snap of him holding hands with their daughter Bambi during a recent family trip to Center Parcs.

Love and florals for spring? Not exactly groundbreaking, but oh we're here for it.