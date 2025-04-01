Gorpcore waterproofs are the hottest jacket trend for spring – here's how to style them

It’s no surprise that I sometimes receive curious stares from certain hiker dads when I pass by wearing the same waterproof jacket as them. For these men, brands like Arc'teryx were never thought to make a fashion statement – they were investments for top-tier protection during their annual mountain treks through the Dolomites.
So when a twenty-something woman is spotted sporting one through the streets of London, paired with a mini skirt and ballet flats, it’s easy to understand the raised eyebrows. So how did such a utilitarian garment find itself on our sartorial agenda?
Over the last few years, there has been a renaissance in what was dubbed Gorpcore by Jason Chen for The Cut in May 2017. Gorpcore was named after the colloquial term for trail mix, 'Good Ol’ Raisins and Peanuts', and refers to garments created specifically for the outdoors – think hiking, climbing, and camping.
The name goes beyond just rainproof jackets – Gorporce has become an umbrella term for hiking boots, cargo pants, utility vests, and fleeces. It's where toggles embellish trousers and zips are a signature detail on nylon layers.
The sartorial trend found its way into the realm of high-fashion following a slew of nature-meets-luxury collaborations – Arc’teryx and Jil Sander, Palace and Off-White, and Gucci X North Face. Models clad in anoraks, fur-trimmed parkas, and puffer jackets graced down the runway during recent fashion shows.
Whether you're gearing up for your next hiking adventure this spring or just looking to stay dry during the UK's unpredictable weather while residing in the city, investing in a high-quality waterproof jacket is a must. While they may come with a steeper price tag, these pieces are sure to become timeless staples in your capsule wardrobe.
Take Arc'teryx, for example – the Canadian apparel brand was founded in 1989 as a harness company. In 1991, it rebranded to focus on creating high-performance gear for professionals in climbing, skiing, mountaineering, and various other outdoor disciplines.
The brand made waves in the mainstream fashion world through a slew of celebrity endorsements from the likes of Frank Ocean and Drake, along with featuring on Off-White’s autumn/winter 2020 runway courtesy of a coveted collaboration spearheaded by the late Virgil Abloh.
Arc'teryx's waterproof Gore-Tex and Beta LT shell jackets come in a wide range of colours, from sleek monochromatic neutrals to bold, fluorescent hues. Embossed with the brand's signature dinosaur fossil logo, these jackets have made the leap from rugged mountain trails to city streets, now worn by urban dwellers with a touch of fashion flair.
It’s not just Arc'teryx attracting style-savvy customers with its functional, utilitarian aesthetic. 66North is another prime example. Under the creative direction of Kei Toyoshima, also the menswear designer at Louis Vuitton, the Icelandic brand’s iconic waterproof jackets have firmly established themselves on the fashion frontlines.
Luxury fashion houses are listening to the noise – for their spring/summer 2025 collection, Prada introduced a Re-Nylon line featuring waterproof pieces adorned with the brand's iconic logo emblem.
However, it can be a challenge to style jackets intended for low altitudes for a casual mooch around your local area.
So we're here to help. Discover the best ways to style waterproof jackets below so you can rock Gorpcore all season long.