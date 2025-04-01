Gorpcore waterproofs are the hottest jacket trend for spring – here's how to style them

It’s no surprise that I sometimes receive curious stares from certain hiker dads when I pass by wearing the same waterproof jacket as them. For these men, brands like Arc'teryx were never thought to make a fashion statement – they were investments for top-tier protection during their annual mountain treks through the Dolomites.

So when a twenty-something woman is spotted sporting one through the streets of London, paired with a mini skirt and ballet flats, it’s easy to understand the raised eyebrows. So how did such a utilitarian garment find itself on our sartorial agenda?

Over the last few years, there has been a renaissance in what was dubbed Gorpcore by Jason Chen for The Cut in May 2017. Gorpcore was named after the colloquial term for trail mix, 'Good Ol’ Raisins and Peanuts', and refers to garments created specifically for the outdoors – think hiking, climbing, and camping.

The name goes beyond just rainproof jackets – Gorporce has become an umbrella term for hiking boots, cargo pants, utility vests, and fleeces. It's where toggles embellish trousers and zips are a signature detail on nylon layers.

© Getty Images Arc’teryx shell jackets have made there way onto the fashion frontlines

The sartorial trend found its way into the realm of high-fashion following a slew of nature-meets-luxury collaborations – Arc’teryx and Jil Sander, Palace and Off-White, and Gucci X North Face. Models clad in anoraks, fur-trimmed parkas, and puffer jackets graced down the runway during recent fashion shows.

Whether you're gearing up for your next hiking adventure this spring or just looking to stay dry during the UK's unpredictable weather while residing in the city, investing in a high-quality waterproof jacket is a must. While they may come with a steeper price tag, these pieces are sure to become timeless staples in your capsule wardrobe.

© Getty Images Bella Hadid during the Off-White Autumn/Winter 2020 fashion show

Take Arc'teryx, for example – the Canadian apparel brand was founded in 1989 as a harness company. In 1991, it rebranded to focus on creating high-performance gear for professionals in climbing, skiing, mountaineering, and various other outdoor disciplines.

The brand made waves in the mainstream fashion world through a slew of celebrity endorsements from the likes of Frank Ocean and Drake, along with featuring on Off-White’s autumn/winter 2020 runway courtesy of a coveted collaboration spearheaded by the late Virgil Abloh.

© Getty Images Arc'teryx jacket meets high-fashion

Arc'teryx's waterproof Gore-Tex and Beta LT shell jackets come in a wide range of colours, from sleek monochromatic neutrals to bold, fluorescent hues. Embossed with the brand's signature dinosaur fossil logo, these jackets have made the leap from rugged mountain trails to city streets, now worn by urban dwellers with a touch of fashion flair.

It’s not just Arc'teryx attracting style-savvy customers with its functional, utilitarian aesthetic. 66North is another prime example. Under the creative direction of Kei Toyoshima, also the menswear designer at Louis Vuitton, the Icelandic brand’s iconic waterproof jackets have firmly established themselves on the fashion frontlines.

© Getty Images Arc'teryx waterproofs were popular during Copenhagen Fashion Week

Luxury fashion houses are listening to the noise – for their spring/summer 2025 collection, Prada introduced a Re-Nylon line featuring waterproof pieces adorned with the brand's iconic logo emblem.

However, it can be a challenge to style jackets intended for low altitudes for a casual mooch around your local area.

So we're here to help. Discover the best ways to style waterproof jackets below so you can rock Gorpcore all season long.

How to style Gorpcore waterproofs

© Getty Images Parachute pizzazz If you're looking to ooze Gorpcore with a '90s twist, team your favourite waterproof jacket with a pair of parachute pants. Crafted from shell fabrics like nylon and polyester, these low-rise, ultra-baggy gems have been resurrected from Noughties girlband members in a slew of hues, from khaki and red to classic black and navy. For a nonchalant, rainproof look, channel your inner Jennifer Aniston with a dash of rugged hiker charm. Light enough for spring yet warm enough to handle a breeze, this look effortlessly combines practicality with undeniable coolness.

© Getty Images Beanie bonanza I recently came across a TikTok by user Selma Kaci Sebbagh, and I have to admit, I’m guilty of it – "Bought an Arc'teryx beanie and feel like I'm that guy who works in 'creative', wears Santal 33, dreams of living in a warehouse, buys £70 books he'll never read and will definitely ghost you after the first date." The brand's coveted 'Bird Torque Beanie' pairs perfectly with their 'Beta' shell jackets – it's where slouchy skaterboy-core meets alpine enthusiasts. The knitted headpiece features Arc'teryx's wordmark and bird logo and offers the ideal snug fit for a day spent sprawling through East London's hotspots.

© Getty Images Step in style For the ultimate Gorpcore look, team your shell jacket with a pair of Salomon XT-6 trainers. The shoes are available in a slew of different colourways to add an eye-catching statement to your monochrome look. Due to their utilitarian design, these items complement each other perfectly, and both brands are even owned by the same parent company, Amer Sports.



© Getty Images Clashing clothes While pairing a shell jacket with a mini skirt may initially seem unconventional, this unexpected combination has quickly become a springtime It-girl staple. Take Miu Miu's elasticated skirts as an example. The garment provides a playful, city-girl twist to the classic Gorpcore aesthetic.



© Getty Fluorescent fashion Bold colors are essential for fully embracing Gorpcore style. Vibrant and fluorescent hues not only make climbers visible as they navigate diverse terrains, but when paired with muted, earthy tones for camouflage, they create a look that captures the complete essence of Gorpcore fashion.

