Sydney Sweeney's butter-yellow mini dress and chunky trainer combo is trending for SS25

Acclaimed actress, ultimate It-girl, style icon and now a novice tennis player- Sydney Sweeney, is there anything you can’t do?

The blonde bombshell, known for her starring roles in Euphoria and Anyone But You, took to her Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to show off her courtside skills, and of course, she wore a seriously cute sporty ‘fit to accompany her.

Sharing a selection of stylish snaps taken by her photographer friend Amber Asaly, Sydney made sure to lean into the 'tenniscore' aesthetic, which was put on the map last year by Zendaya and her immaculate Challengers press tour wardrobe.

© @sydney_sweeney No matter the occasion, you can always count on Sydney to have a seriously chic outfit on

Styling a mini dress in the dreamiest shade of butter yellow with a set of chunky white Miu Miu sneakers and a pair of slouchy crew socks, the 27-year-old proved that no matter the occasion, she always dresses to impress.

© @sydney_sweeney Butter yellow mini dresses are set to soar in searches

In one snap, Sydney can be seen leaning over the net to retrieve a tennis ball, her micro mini showing a set of built-in mini shorts underneath. Fans of fashion will know that finding a dress or miniskirt with micro shorts attached is like discovering water in the desert.

© @sydney_sweeney Sydney's Miu Miu sneakers retail for £730

To complete her game, set, match-approved ensemble, Sydney wore her long blonde hair out in a messy middle part style and left her face card bare, except for a touch of sun-kissed tan courtesy of mother nature.

© @sydney_sweeney Sydney clearly has more talents than just acting

As far as trending fashion goes, right now, the world is going crazy for tones of butter yellow. According to Google searches, the term ‘butter yellow’ has surged to upwards of 400k globally this month, rising by 69% from last month.

Though it’s not unusual for a style icon like Sydney to jump on a fashion trend, we can’t help but feel her recent look is about to set the search term soaring even more. If you’ve yet to invest in a buttery yellow delight for yourself, take Sydney and her mini dress as a perfect example of effortless chic dressing.