Sydney Sweeney’s croc-print nails were done with a magical technique - and we're obsessed

At the Hollywood Beauty Awards, Sydney Sweeney didn’t need to look far for manicure inspiration. In fact, it was right at her waist.

Sydney mirrored her espresso-toned, croc-embossed belt with a brown crocodile-skin manicure. The bold accessory was layered over a coordinating chocolate-brown suit, making her entire glam a true masterclass in tone-on-tone styling.

The Euphoria actress is typically known for her classic mani moments, from 90s-inspired french tips to soap nails but with this croc-chic design, she has firmly entered the world of nail art.

© @nailsbyzola Sydney stunned with a brown ensemble and matching croc nails

The star also proved that brown hues aren't just reserved for the chilly winter months with this stunning mani moment. Normally we transition away from darker shades as the weather warms up but the actress showcased how to do it with a playful spin.

It looks like Sydney has joined the growing A-list crowd who go to Zola Ganzorigt aka @nailsbyzola for their manicures. ICYMI, the expert was the mastermind behind Hailey Bieber's glazed doughnut nails that exploded in 2023.

Sydney's chic croc nails were perfection

Zola kept the American It-girl's nails short and softly sculpted into rounded almond shapes - the ideal canvas for the intricate texture effect. As for the reptilian-inspired effect, they were created with a magical technique called blooming gel.

What is blooming gel?

The blooming gel technique has slowly risen up the popularity ranks in recent months with fans, including Mrs Bieber, who put a colourful spin on the style with rainbow-tipped versions back in summer 2023.

Blooming gel is a special type of gel used in nail art to create unique, fluid designs - like marble, tie-dye, watercolour, or smoke effects - without needing to paint them by hand.

After applying a base colour and curing it, a layer of blooming gel is applied but not cured. You then add your nail art design (using gel polish) on top of the blooming gel. The blooming gel causes the colour to 'spread' or 'bloom' out, creating a soft, diffused effect. Once you’re happy with the design, it’s cured under a UV/LED lamp to lock it in place.

If you're looking for more inspiration or you next nail appointment, try this Sydney-approved blooming gel technique.