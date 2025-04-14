Sydney Sweeney’s scoop neck bodysuit and charmed trainers look is peak It-girl

If there's one person who can wear basics without ever looking basic, it's Sydney Sweeney.

The Hollywood star, Miu Miu muse and all around It-girl is the ultimate fashion icon. She has an enviably cool off-duty style agenda that captures as much attention as her red carpet attire.

From underwear as outerwear to thigh-high boots and mini skirts with leg warmers, the 27-year-old is a serious street style muse. In her latest look, she proved the power of wardrobe basics, showcasing why the classic bodysuit is an absolute must-have for any occasion.

The icon posed on the steps of a trailer in an understated, figure-flattering black all-in-one, featuring a white trim across the scoop neckline and the hem, giving the look an athleisure feel.

WATCH: Sydney Sweeney stuns in bodysuit and charmed trainers

Bodysuits are slowly making their way back into the spotlight this season. At Coachella this weekend, Hailey Bieber stunned in a red leather bodysuit with flame motifs across the bodice. Earlier this year, British style muse Alexa Chung made jaws drop in a midriff cutout cream bodysuit, paired with a patent leather wrap skirt in the dreamiest shade of sky blue.

In true It-girl style, Sydney paired her piece with a tailored cropped grey blazer and pair of Miu Miu trainers with charms on - the new cool girl craze adding to the charmed bag trend.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney donned the coolest charm-clad Miu Miu trainers

On the lower half? She wore...nothing, taking the 'no trousers' trend to new heights. It's a well-known fashion fact that wearing no trousers has solidified itself as a style hack that has withstood trend cycles over the last few years. From blazers and tights to the underwear trend spearheaded by Miu Miu on the runway and sheer dresses on the red carpet, it's daring, effortlessly cool and wholly versatile.

The lesson we've learned from Sydney's latest look? Dig out your 2K10 bodysuits and pop charms on your trainers to be bang on trend this season...