Blake Lively goes braless in white floral power suit

Blake Lively made a stunning appearance at the London photocall for her upcoming movie It Ends With Us, turning heads with her daring sartorial choice.

The actress, who plays florist Lily Bloom in her latest film, opted for a crisp white power suit by Stella McCartney that perfectly balanced elegance and edge.

It turns out there's a term for the trend of aligning your press tour wardrobe with your movie character's style. It's called ‘method dressing,’ where a celebrity's red-carpet outfits are subtly influenced by the roles they play on screen.

Blake wholeheartedly channelled her character's villainous flair throughout the A Simple Favor press tour, consistently opting for sharp trouser suits at nearly every event, making a bold fashion statement that echoed her on-screen persona.

Blake is an avid ‘method dresser’ and has been loving florals during her It Ends With Us promo appearances; so of course what set this outfit apart were the intricate floral details embroidered on both the blazer and the trousers.

© Jeff Spicer Blake Lively and her co-star Isabela Ferrer opted for bloom-inspired ensembles

Delicate designs of daisies, clovers, and lace adorned the fabric, adding a touch of femininity to the powerful look. The floral embroidery softened the overall vibe of the suit while allowing Blake to embody the character she plays beyond the film, making a seamless transition from movie reel to real life.

The look boasted a double-breasted, oversized blazer that Lively wore confidently without a shirt or bra underneath, making a risque statement. The blazer, with its boxy silhouette, was complemented by floor-grazing wide-leg pants for a sophisticated look.

Blake completed her look with dazzling jade earrings, while her signature effortless waves and natural makeup highlighted her timeless beauty.

© Dave Benett Blake is in London to promote her latest film

The Gossip Girl alum has always been known for her impeccable style, and this appearance is no exception. By opting for this daring moment, she demonstrated once again why she remains a red carpet fashion icon.

Her look will undoubtedly be remembered as one of her It Ends With Us standouts.