Alexa Chung rocks three show stopping black dresses at Cannes

She’s only been in Cannes for a couple of days, and so far Alexa Chung has rocked the exclusive film festival with not one, not two, but three sensational black dresses.

Each outfit is a showstopper in its own right, proving once again why Alexa is the reigning queen of cool.

On Sunday night Alexa served up some serious sophistication in a sleek black Celine dress with a daring deep V-neckline. She wore “Celine by Hedi Slimane for the Horizon: An American Saga screening at The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival,” the brand explained.

© Daniele Venturelli Alexa Chung went for a minimal look on Sunday May 19

The bow adorned couture gown in “heavy silk cady” was all about clean lines and timeless elegance. She upped the ante with bold accessories— oversized Celine sunglasses and the brand’s Soir T-bar sandals with strass Triomphe in black. Her hair was styled in loose waves, because why not add a bit of cool-girl charm to the mix? Celine Triomphe XL 01 sunglasses completed the look.

The day before Alexa switched gears in a jaw-dropping gown that looked like it was plucked straight from Maleficent's wardrobe. The latest guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier couture, Simone Rocha crafted a gown that was all about drama, with a sculpted bodice. Alexa kept the rest simple with sleek, straight hair and Boucheron jewellery (when your dress is this fabulous, you don’t need much else.)

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Alexa Chung dazzled on the red carpet during the 'Emilia Perez' screening

Earlier that day, Alexa stunned in a playful yet oh-so-sophisticated short black dress that had us all swooning. The little number, which hails from Carolina Herrera’s AW24 collection, featured puffed rosette sleeves so voluminous they could double as pillows for a quick nap between her multiple events.

© Daniele Venturelli Alexa Chung attended "Women in Cinema" Gala at Hotel Du Cap on Saturday 18 May

The “off-shoulder mini dress in black stretch velvet” designed by Creative Director Wes Gordon, showed off her neckline beautifully. She finished the look with black heels and Boucheron jewellery, keeping the whole aesthetic effortlessly chic.

Alexa Chung's trio of black dresses at Cannes was a masterclass in LBD styling, each one showing off a different side of her fashion genius. Is there anything she can’t pull off? We think not…