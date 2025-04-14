See inside Katy Perry's cozy space capsule as she prepares for Blue Origin's rocket launch

Katy Perry shared a peek inside the compact space capsule she and the rest of the famous female crew will be traveling to space in.

The singer posted a video, which can be seen below, in which she took the camera into the Blue Origin rocket ahead of the historic flight.

Katy, along with Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King and Kerianne Flynn, will launch on April 14 for the first all-female space mission in more than six decades.

© Instagram Katy can't wait for lift-off

Katy was excited in the clip as she showcased the interior of the capsule complete with their seats all neatly labeled with their names.

She explained the capsule was where they had been training in recent days.

The Blue Origin crew includes super stars Lauren and Katy

Katy had to stoop to step inside and their reclined seats created a circle around the inner edge of the circular pod.

During space training this week in Texas, Katy spoke about the capsule and noticed two surprising coincidences linked to her mom's nicknames for her.

© WWD via Getty Images The launch has been funded by Jeff Bezos

"When I was invited to come on this voyage, I looked up the capsule. On the very front of it is the outline in the shape of a feather and when I saw that it was like a total confirmation because my mom has always called me feather."

She continued: "And so I’m in space training today and there’s a lot to digest. We're almost finished with the day and they showed us the capsule and we run simulations in another capsule and tested the noise and what to expect and all these different things and they reveal the capsule name.

© AFP via Getty Images Katy is excited for the launch

"The capsule’s name is Tortoise. A wave, just the most energetic wave, just shot through my body. And I was like, 'What? This capsule's name is Tortoise?'"

Katy confirmed: "My mom calls me two nicknames. Feather and tortoise. What are the chances that I’m going to space on a rocket in a capsule with my symbol, the feather, called Tortoise?

"There are no coincidences, and I’m just so grateful for these confirmations and so grateful that I feel like something bigger than me is steering the ship."

© Instagram The all-female crew also includes Kerianne Flynn, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and Gayle King

The Jeff Bezos-funded rocket is set for lift-off at 8.30am local time.

The craft will then fly through space for approximately four minutes before floating back down to Earth. The entire journey is expected to take a little over 10 minutes.

Katy spoke to the Associated Press about going where other women have rarely gone before.

© Getty Images Lauren and Katy will be part of history

"I am talking to myself every day and going, 'You’re brave, you're bold, you are doing this for the next generation to inspire so many different people but especially young girls to go, 'I'll go to space in the future.' No limitations," she said.

"I'm really excited about the engineering of it all. I'm excited to learn more about STEM and just the math about what it takes to accomplish this type of thing."