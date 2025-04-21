Rita Ora is a baroque Barbie in corset mini dress and knee high boots

Let's face it, no one hits the nail on the head when it comes to stage dressing quite like Rita Ora and her bombastic ensembles that perfectly align with her fun-meets-sexy pop hits.

Taking to the stage over the Easter weekend, the pop icon wore the most perfect corset mini dress paired with simply show stopping accessories.

The dress in question was by De La Vali, a London label that is renowned for its party pieces and perfect silhouettes, and this brown floral design with gentle cowl neck and matching headpiece is one we want in our wardrobe ASAP please!

© @ritaora Rita Ora in her De La Vali custom dress

The brand was founded by Ibiza-born creatives Jemma Downey and Laura Castro who lean towards an eclectic blend of vintage reverie, bohemian seduction and lashings of unapologetic femininity.

This particular gown, with its corset, rich satin sheen and delicate pastoral print, channels 18th century decadence teamed with unmistakably modern sensuality. The perfect fit for a pop star who thrives on boundary-blurring fashion.

© @ritaora The amazing headpiece Rita wore over the weekend

Rita's stage style has always been in-your-face in the way that places her firmly in the lineage of music's style icons like Prince, Madonna and Cher.

Whether in sparkling custom jumpsuits, oversized tailoring or avant-garde silhouettes that toe the line between fashion and art, Rita's sartorial choices are an extension of her musical style. And we're big fans.

© @ritaora The devil is in the details

For accessories, Rita opted for a pair of knee high lace up boots to add a bit of edge, and a ridiculously pretty draped headpiece that matched the print of her micro mini dress.

For jewellery, lots of silver with some sparkle, teamed with the shimmeriest blush we've seen this year plus wet look curls.

© @ritaora Rita Ora on stage

Ciuffs adorned each of Rita's wrists and lots of lip gloss topped off the look perfectly. This is goddess style meets grunge energy, which is exactly how we want to feel for summer 2025.