Jennifer Lopez's slogan tee and low waist pinstripe pants is the combo we need for summer 2025

Let's face it, the world is completely enamoured with early 00s style and the iconic celebrities of the time such as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Lopez who consistently delivered eye catching ensembles that look fresher than ever through a 2025 lens.

Well luckily for us, J.Lo is still delivering the goods - her recent appearance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in a pink latex two-piece proves out point perfectly, but oh how we love a throwback shot of the iconic star.

Enter Jennifer back in January 2005, making an appearance on MTV's Total Request in Times Square, New York wearing a frankly legendary ensemble that Gen Z would be clamouring for on Vinted.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez at an MTV appearance back in 2005

What makes the ensemble so iconic? Let's break it down.

First up, a pair of low waisted cropped trousers (a high waist would have sent Y2K starlets like Jennifer into a meltdown) in a pinstripe print. The business casual stripe found its way into the clubs and bars of the early 00s and is now a party favourite among Gen Z.

Teamed with a baby pink (naturally) slogan vest, lashings of silver jewellery and an accessory that we are duly waiting to have a renaissance - the sweat band.

J.Lo finished off with architectural heels that veer towards Gladiator sandal territory (remember those?)

© Getty Images A closer look at J.Lo's slick straight hair, baby pink tee and glittering jewellery.

Lopez' look is emblematic of the Y2K style renaissance once again dominating Fashion Month's collections. Designers like Coperni and Blumarine have long flirted with the early-2000s silhouettes and fully leaned in for spring/summer '25.

Coperni's collection featured micro crop tops and cargos that mirrored J.Lo's street smart separates, while Diesel's Glenn Martens embraced low-rise denim that would make Y2K star squeal with delight.

© Getty Images A beaming J.Lo displays her slogan tshirt

The revival isn't just a replication - it's evolution. While Lopez's top asks, "who cares," with the nonchalant attitude of a pop queen, today we like to use our slogans to do good (see Pedro Pascal who recently took to the red carpet in a Protect The Dolls tshirt, advocating for trans rights.)

So with our slogan tees at the ready plus a low waist pair of pants, we're ready to tackle summer 2025 in style. We just need the weather to play ball..