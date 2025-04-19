Jennifer Lopez sizzles in baby pink leather catsuit to meet F1 drivers

Va-va-voom! Jennifer Lopez "brought some sparkle" to the Formula One paddock on Saturday April 19, rocking a baby pink leather catsuit.

The superstar was pictured arriving at the Ferrari paddock during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia which will take place on April 20.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez walks in the paddock as a guest of Ferrari

"Bringing a little sparkle to F1," she captioned a carousel of pictures posted on Instagram.

Despite temperatures in the mid 90s, the mom-of-two slipped into the leather look that featured a zip that ran from her abdomen to neck, and a ruched belt that sat low on her hips. She paired the catsuit with see-through kitten heels, and kept her hair in a classic ponytail.

© Getty Images Jennifer joined the crews in 90 degree heat

Jennifer was joined by CEO of the Formula One Group, Stefano Domenicali, as later in the day she will be the headline performer, where she will be joined by Party Next Door, Major Lazer and Usher.

She previously headlined the 2014 Singapore Grand Prix.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group is joined by Jennifer

The show comes as she is in the middle of filming her new movie in New York City. The romantic comedy, working title Office Romance, has been shooting in Brooklyn and also stars Ted Lasso actor Brett Goldstein.

"This is going to be a fun one," Jennifer teased fans, sharing pictures from behind the scenes.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Jennifer took a break from filming her new Netflix comedy

Penned by Brett and Joe Kelly, Office Romance will be directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) and co-stars Betty Gilpin and Edward James Olmos – who originally played Jennifer's father in the 1997 film Selena and will reprise the role of her father again in this new film.

Jennifer's focus on movies comes after she canceled her 2024 This Is Me…Live tour, months before she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

© GC Images Jennifer and Brett Goldstein are seen filming on the "Office Romance" set

"Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," read the statement released at the time.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…" Jennifer shared.

She did not reschedule, and has instead put her focus on her family and her acting career.

As well as Office Romance for Netflix, she will premiere her new movie Kiss of the Spider Woman later in 2025; based on the stage musical, Jennifer stars in the titular role, alongside Diego Luna.