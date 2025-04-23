Pedro Pascal uses his fashion icon status to advocate for trans rights

Just when you think The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal can't get any blooming better, he steps out in a pair of thigh-high leather boots, followed up by a pair of knee high boots that border on waders, and now, a politically motivated T-shirt that advocates for trans rights. What a guy.

The actor was attending a Thunderbolts special screening in London's Leicester Square when he decided to make a sartorial statement that went way beyond style alone.

Draped in a rich camel coat, he opted for charcoal pleated trousers, sleek black leather shoes and a lavender baseball cap. But it was the white T-shirt he wore that commanded attention.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Pedro Pascal attends a Thunderbolts special screening in London

The tee bore the words, 'protect the dolls' a powerful and direct message in support of transgender individuals, designed by celebrated American designer Conner Ives who is well known for weaving social consciousness into his designs.

The shirt isn't just fashion - it's a declaration. And taking place on UK soil, it held extra poignancy given the recent UK Supreme Court ruling that the legal definition of a woman under equality law should be based on biological sex.

The decision sparked widespread concern from trans advocacy group who argue that this ruling could pave the way for increased discrimination.

© Launchmetrics Conner Ives in his Protect The Dolls T-shirt at his FW25 runway show

Pedro has long been a vocal ally of the LGBTQ+ community, most visibly through his unwavering support for his sister Lux Pascal, a trans actress and activist.

His red carpet choices often double as acts of quiet rebellion, in the process deliberately rejecting the narrow traditional masculine archetypes that Hollywood so often glorifies. And we love him for it.

© FilmMagic Pedro Pascal and his The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey

So lets celebrate the fact that he isn't just a lovely looking heart throb, or the internet's favourite 'Daddy', he's also a kind man that flawlessly demonstrates the power of making a statement, and using your platform for good.