Rita Ora is a feline dream in scorching hot red leopard print 

We have to give it to Rita Ora, she's undoubtedly a style chameleon, effortlessly flitting between high octane ensembles and athleisure and looking absolutely spectacular in both.

But it's the former that we are giving our attention to today, as the Masked Singer judge on the hit show appeared sporting a red hot leopard print sequin dress with dramatic cut out back detail. Meow.

Rita Ora has long cultivated a style that blends old-school Hollywood glamour with sharp modernity, and she certainly isn't afraid of colour, shine or silhouette, three cornerstones of the spring/summer '25 runways.

© @ritaora Rita Ora's showstopping red leopard print dress

This particular ensemble echoes the sensual maximalism seen on the Roberto Cavalli catwalk, where animal print and deep red went hand in hand with liquid-like fabric for form-fitting designs reminiscent of the Studio 54 dance floor.

© @ritaora The backless detail on Rita Ora's leopard print dress

Likewise, for Balmain SS25, Olivier Rousteing played with fierce feline motifs and a bold shoulder moment or two, marking the return of bombastic 1980s style, reinvented for a thoroughly modern woman. Rita's jewellery of choice echoed the 1980s vibe with mega chunky gold earrings and a fistful of gold rings.

We'd also like to draw your attention to Rita's beauty look for the occasion. Only a matter of days ago she was rocking über long dark locks with a micro fringe (surely the most difficult of all the hairstyles to pull off, but Rita did so with aplomb), but for the TV event, she opted for a sculptural wet looks style, slicked back with carefully placed pieces framing her face.

© @ritaora A close up shot of Rita Ora's flawless beauty look

Her makeup is classic bombshell: a matter nude lip teamed with chiseled cheeks and super dramatic black winged eyeliner, to add to the feline feeling of the ensemble as a whole. Add in some delicate flourishes of glitter on the eyeline and some super fluttery eyelashes. The overall effect we would describe as provocatively polished and perfect for summer 2025.