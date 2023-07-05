The Idol: how to recreate Jocelyn's best outfits

The show may have divided viewers, but Lily Rose Depp's costumes certainly didn't disappoint…

Loathsome characters, graphic depictions of sex and violence and…unfavourable receptions. Clearly HBO's new series The Idol, isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but one area that has not polarised audiences is Jocelyn's ultra-covetable 'fits.

Lily-Rose Depp's depiction of the troubled pop star certainly has made an impact, as have Jocelyn's see-through slips, no-nonsense shades and minimalist micro separates.

Wanting to infuse your current wardrobe with a splash of luxe, cool-girl flair? Keep scrolling…

MORE: Lily-Rose Depp's best street style looks

READ: Lily-Rose Depp copied two supermodels for her Cannes red carpet moment

How we chose the pieces

We combed through the TV show's stills and honed in on some of Jocelyn's most killer looks. After scouring the internet's top fashion sites, we then selected the picks you need, considering style, price point and quality, to recreate the fictional pop star's most glamorous looks.

Hello! Fashion shares how to recreate Jocelyn's best outfits from The Idol:

1. Poolside glam

© HBO The character rocked Saint Laurent by the pool

If Jocelyn's saffron velvet Saint Laurent bandeau and high-waisted jersey shorts are beyond the realms of your price range, Finesse has come through with an affordable alternative with super similar plunge detailing. Follow Jocelyn's lead and team it with black high-waisted micro shorts or Toast's chic recycled polyamide bikini bottoms – even more appropriate for the poolside. Top things off with Aspinal's London sunglasses for a hint of feline glam.

Rae Orange Velvet Strapless Top, £27, Finesse; Recycled Bibi High Bikini Bottoms, £65, Toast; London Sunglasses, £175, Aspinal of London

2. Semi-sheer sultry

© HBO The pop star championed semi-sheer fabrics

Sadly, Jocelyn's merino knit dress by Los Angeles-based label Aya Muse is currently sold out, but Monki's dusty blue stretchy halter version would make for an excellent alternative. Finish your look with a dash of silver in the form of Jimmy Choo's Bon Bon bag. Sweet, saccharine and super sparkly – Jocelyn would no doubt very much approve.

Micro Bon Bon Silver Crystal Mesh Bag, £950, Jimmy Choo; Short crinkle halter dress, £20, Monki

MORE: Lily-Rose Depp defends The Idol amid major controversy and missing finale

READ: 7 lookalike kids taking after their supermodel mums

3. Barely-there loungewear

© HBO Some of Jocelyn's looks are high impact, and yet super minimalist

It's giving sports chic meets micro separates, and we're into it. Worn for a backyard dance rehearsal, Didu's mesh bra and Guizio's black skirt look minimalist and cool on Jocelyn, especially when styled alongside Diesel's super alternative S-Prototype Low W sneakers. The pop star adores gentle oval shades, and Chanel's version would make for a perfect summer investment.

Mini mesh bra, £96.68, Didu; Micro mini stretch skirt, £180, Guizio; S-Prototype Low W, £350, Diesel; Oval sunglasses, £320, Chanel

4. Gothic lace

© HBO The character looked glamorous in Maison Margiela

Jocelyn's high-necked Maison Margiela gown is indisputably sexy with its semi-sheer lacework, but we can't get enough of this piece by De La Vali which champions elegant texture. Add a bit of interest to your glossy blow dry by allowing Missoma's bobble detail gold hoops to peek through.

De La Vali Black Lace Midi Dress, £455, Browns; Mini Baya hoop earrings, £79, Missoma

5. Pearlcore perfection

For her Vanity Fair interview, Jocelyn donned Nana Jacqueline's Eliza dress crafted from a lustrous pink silk/satin blend. Featuring pearl halter detailing, the piece embraces overt femininity, and yet when styled with super dark shades, has a certain superstar appeal.

Elisa dress, £381, Nana Jacqueline; Cat-eye sunglasses, £22.99, Mango

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page