Shop Sofia Richie's exact honeymoon wardrobe

The model is extending her killer style streak beyond her wedding day…

We're only just beginning to recover from the sheer drama of Sofia Richie Grainge's wedding snaps, and, among all the Met Gala madness, there's even more outfit content where that came from.

Now that the 24-year-old model and daughter of Lionel Richie has got hitched to British record executive Elliot Grange, she is continuing her stellar style streak well into her honeymoon.

While the big day called for a custom halter neck Chanel bridal gown, her honeymoon wardrobe, though obviously more low-key, is no less covetable.

Posing against a luxury tropical backdrop, Sofia extended the all-white bridal theme into her beachside look and shared the snap with her 9.5m Instagram followers.

© Instagram Sofia Richie looked categorically chic in an all-white ensemble

Hopping on SS23's most playful fashion trend, Sofia championed 3D florals. At London Fashion Week, fresh takes on the nostalgic floral corsage were out in full force, as seen at the likes of Richard Quinn and Paul & Joe. Sofia opted for a one-shoulder piece by Polish designer Magda Butrym featuring two 3D rose focal points and flattering ruching.

One shoulder tshirt in cream – Magda Butrym

Sofia topped things off with relaxed-fit wide-leg trousers, The Row's Constance leather slingback sandals and a white version of Loro Piana's cult-adored Extra Pocket L19 bag.

Another vote for Magda Butrym came in the form of a quirky co-ord. In a more recent series of snaps, Sofia sported a simple white T-shirt, also from the brand, featuring a cream crochet bustier bra sewn onto the bust of the tee.

Crochet bra T-shirt in white - Magda Butrym

She styled the distinctive piece alongside a matching form-fitting mini skirt and, proving that she is a fan of a holiday capsule wardrobe, re-wore her minimalist thong-style sandals by The Row.

Crochet mini skirt in cream - Magda Butrym

For an added sense of fun, Sofia topped things off with statement floral-edged sunglasses from Loewe's limited-edition collection with Paula's Ibiza. Sadly, Sofia's exact pair are no longer available to buy, but the moment they're back in stock we will be heading straight to checkout…

