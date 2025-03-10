Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Alexa Chung just made white lace tights spring 2025's chicest hosiery trend
Alexa Chung attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Institut du Monde Arabe on March 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)© WireImage

The British model attended the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
We love Paris Fashion Week, not only because it arguably boasts the most illustrious shows of them all, but it's also the longest week, meaning more front row fashion moments and cool-girl-coded street style opportunities

The latest It-girl to grace the French capital and school us in spring/summer fashion styling, is British muse Alexa Chung.

The 41-year-old attended the Valentino 'Le Méta-Théâtre Des Intimités' AW25 on Sunday and officially put white lace tights on the map for this season. 

She oozed cool in a Mob Wife-meets coquette core ensemble, featuring a peachy-pink frilled mini dress that screamed spring chic, a pair of white lace tights, red peep-toe heels and a fluffy beige coat with statement gigot sleeves.

Alexa Chung attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Corbis via Getty Images
Alexa Chung attended the Valentino AW25 show at Paris Fashion Week

Statement tights have been fashion's favourite way of elevating an outfit over recent seasons. Lest we forget, pretty much the entire guest list during London Fashion Week in 2024 wore bright opaque red tights with practically every outfit. 

Black lace tights have been the haute hosiery of choice as of late to add a touch of sensual glam to evening attire, and Alexa just spun the trend on its head, bringing a fresh, brighter version to don this springtime. 

Alexa Chung attends Valentino "Le meta-theatre des intimites" show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Valentino)© Getty Images for Valentino
Are her luxe white lace tights about to spring's hottest hosiery trend?

When it comes to styling patterned tights, Kristina Falke, international PR Director of hosiery brand Falke, previously told H! Fashion: “With black dresses and black tights with a pattern, you look different. It looks interesting. With the patterns and bright colours, you should put on the tights and then choose what you wear."

The lesson? Make your outfit work around the tights.

Also on the front row alongside Alexa was Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, Good Luck, Babe! singer Chappell Roan, Georgina Rodríguez and Jared Leto, to name an illustrious few.

Once again, Alexa has put a classic style with a twist on our radar for the season ahead.

