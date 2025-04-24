Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Time 100 Gala 2025: The best dressed guests from Snoop Dogg to Blake Lively
Time100 Gala 2025: The best dressed guests from Snoop Dogg to Kristen Bell

Time magazine's highly anticipated celebration of the 100 most influential people on the planet

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
Updated: 3 minutes ago
There aren't many events where you can expect Snoop Dogg, Ed Sheeran and Kristen Bell all sharing a red carpet, but the Time100 Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York is quite an exceptional affair.

The gala, which has been running since 2004 celebrates the 100 biggest names in film, music and culture and the guest list is stuffed with the world's finest A-listers, wearing their best attire, naturally.

Last year, we were treated to appearances by Sabrina Carpenter in glamorous chainmail and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan in a show stopping black gown. This year we have an Ed Sheeran performance to delight fans, so let's take a look at all the best dressed attendees from this year's event...

The best red carpet looks from the 2025 Time 100 Gala:

Kristen Bell wears a red strapless jumpsuit and poses on the red carpet with one hand on her hip© Getty Images

Kristen Bell

Nobody Wants This star and our favourite funny girl Kristen Bell is on the list this year, and opted for a red hot strapless jumpsuit teamed with a matching bag. 

Simone Biles wears an intricate strapless mini dress covered in 3D silver dtailing, worn with a clutch bag and silver heels. © Getty Images

Simone Biles

The most decorated gymnast in history Simone Biles looked as shiny as one of her many, many medals in an incredible sculpted silver mini dress.

Adam and Naomi Scott wear matching black ensembles on the red carpet © Getty Images

Adam and Naomi Scott

Severance star Adam Scott can do absolutely no wrong on our eyes, and we are loving these matchy-matchy black ensembles worn by him and his wife Naomi. 

Ed Sheeran wears a delicate blush suit with white tshirt and white Nike trainers© Getty Images

Ed Sheeran

Everyone's favourite pop sensation Ed Sheeran arrived in a blush pink suit but eschewed a shirt and tie for a comfortable tee and Nikes. Sensible man.

Nikki Glaser© Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

Comedian Nikki Glaser opted for a super chic blush coloured strapless column dress with black belt detail and matching heels. 

Snoop Dogg wears a black suit, white shirt, black tie and black sunglasses on the red carpet© Getty Images

Snoop Dogg

Host for the night, the legendary Snoop Dogg opted for a razorsharp suit, complete with tie, and sunglasses, of course. 

Nicole Scherzinger wears a black off the shoulder gown with a sequin skirt with train. © Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger

Pussycat doll and musical powerhouse Nicole Scherzinger opted for a classic bombshell in a black off-the-shoulder gown and a sequin skirt from Zuhair Murad's prefall 25 collection. 

Julie Burkhart wears a deep golden metallic halterneck dress with cut out details, paired with pointed heels© Getty Images

Julie Burkhart

Julie Burkhart is an abortion rights advocate who has championed hard for women in rural and conservative areas of the US to be given access to this form of medical care. She opted for a metallic halterneck maxi dress for the event. 

Angeline Murimirwa wears a multicoloured long coat over the top of black trousers and top. © Getty Images

Angeline Murimirwa

CEO of Camfed (the Campaign for Female Education) and activist Angeline Murimirwa is on the Time100 list this year and looked amazing in a multicoloured ensemble for the event. 

Wendy Freedman wears a red off the shoulder gown with fish tail hemline© Getty Images

Wendy Freedman

Wendy Freedman is a Canadian astronomer, known for her measurement of the Hubble constant, and she is also on the list this year. She opted for an off the shoulder eye catching red gown. 

