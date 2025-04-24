Time100 Gala 2025: The best dressed guests from Snoop Dogg to Kristen Bell

There aren't many events where you can expect Snoop Dogg, Ed Sheeran and Kristen Bell all sharing a red carpet, but the Time100 Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York is quite an exceptional affair.

The gala, which has been running since 2004 celebrates the 100 biggest names in film, music and culture and the guest list is stuffed with the world's finest A-listers, wearing their best attire, naturally.

Last year, we were treated to appearances by Sabrina Carpenter in glamorous chainmail and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan in a show stopping black gown. This year we have an Ed Sheeran performance to delight fans, so let's take a look at all the best dressed attendees from this year's event...

The best red carpet looks from the 2025 Time 100 Gala:

© Getty Images Kristen Bell Nobody Wants This star and our favourite funny girl Kristen Bell is on the list this year, and opted for a red hot strapless jumpsuit teamed with a matching bag.

© Getty Images Simone Biles The most decorated gymnast in history Simone Biles looked as shiny as one of her many, many medals in an incredible sculpted silver mini dress.



© Getty Images Adam and Naomi Scott Severance star Adam Scott can do absolutely no wrong on our eyes, and we are loving these matchy-matchy black ensembles worn by him and his wife Naomi.

© Getty Images Ed Sheeran Everyone's favourite pop sensation Ed Sheeran arrived in a blush pink suit but eschewed a shirt and tie for a comfortable tee and Nikes. Sensible man.

© Getty Images Nikki Glaser Comedian Nikki Glaser opted for a super chic blush coloured strapless column dress with black belt detail and matching heels.

© Getty Images Snoop Dogg Host for the night, the legendary Snoop Dogg opted for a razorsharp suit, complete with tie, and sunglasses, of course.

© Getty Images Nicole Scherzinger Pussycat doll and musical powerhouse Nicole Scherzinger opted for a classic bombshell in a black off-the-shoulder gown and a sequin skirt from Zuhair Murad's prefall 25 collection.

© Getty Images Julie Burkhart Julie Burkhart is an abortion rights advocate who has championed hard for women in rural and conservative areas of the US to be given access to this form of medical care. She opted for a metallic halterneck maxi dress for the event.



© Getty Images Angeline Murimirwa CEO of Camfed (the Campaign for Female Education) and activist Angeline Murimirwa is on the Time100 list this year and looked amazing in a multicoloured ensemble for the event.