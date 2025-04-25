Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Getty Images

Why can certain Queens wear white to meet the Pope? 

We take a deep dive into the royal fashion etiquette rule 'le privilège du blanc'

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Catholicism is known for its deep and sacred traditions, and few sartorial privileges are as steeped in mystique and elegance as 'le privilège du blanc' — AKA the 'privilege of the white.'

It's an extraordinary and rare custom that allows only a select handful of Catholic queens and consorts to wear white in the presence of The Pope, as opposed to the traditional black attire generally required of all women. 

Pope Francis wears white robes and stands between Prince Albert in a black suit and Princess Charlene in a white coat and lace veil© Mondadori via Getty Images
Pope Francis meeting the Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Charlene Wittstock in Vatican City

To properly understand the exception, we have to first take a look at papal etiquette. Traditionally, women meeting The Pope are expected to wear a long black dress with long sleeves, high neckline and a black mantilla (a lace or silk veil). The look is meant to evoke modesty, reverence and mourning for Christ's death. 

The absence of colour reflects humility, but 'le privilège du blanc' offers a striking contrast, permitting certain royal women to arrive in pristine white for a wholly ethereal effect. 

Pope Francis in Belgium with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. King Philippe wears a black suit and tie, while Queen Mathilde wears a white long sleeved dress. The Pope wears white robes and a cross around his neck. © Photonews via Getty Images
Pope Francis in Belgium with Queen Mathilde

The privilege is not arbitrary, it is reserved exclusively for Catholic queens and princesses of reigning Catholic monarchies. Currently, the women entitled to this tradition include Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and Queen Sofia, the Queen Mother of Spain. 

All are part of Catholic dynasties where the intersection of monarchy and religion is deeply embedded in the nation’s identity.

Queen Letizia of Spain with the Pope in the Vatican City. The Pope wears traditional white robes and Queen Letizia wears a white skirt suit and matching clutch bag.© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain with the Pope in the Vatican City

So why white? White is traditionally the colour of purity, holiness and light in the Catholic Church and white is a testament to these countries' allegiance to Catholicism. 

But, wearing white isn't an assumed right, it is a permission - The Pope must extend the privilege and the queens do not always exercise it. 

Queen Paola and King Albert II of Belgium attend the John Paul II Beatification Ceremony in the Vatican City, 2011. Queen Paola wears a white skirt suit and white lace veil, King Albert wears a suit and tie© Getty Images
Queen Paola and King Albert II of Belgium attend the John Paul II Beatification Ceremony in the Vatican City, 2011

Queen Letizia of Spain appeared before Pope Francis in a white coat dress by Felipe Varela, while Princess Charlene of Monaco has opted for a white dress, coat and gloves combo in the past.  

In a world where most of the rules of royal fashion have softened, 'le privilège du blanc' endures. It reminds us the power of clothing and colour and the powerful pact between crown and church. 

