Queen Letizia's glamorous outfit is so Victoria Beckham-coded

On Monday, Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in Madrid with King Felipe VI for the annual 41st Spanish Journalism Awards ceremony.

The stylish royal, who is a former journalist herself, has a penchant for refined, ultra-elegant outfits that are equally fashion-forward as they are royal-appropriate.

Effortless tailoring, elegant midi dresses and feminine silhouettes are her favoured types of attire, and her latest look gave us major Victoria Beckham vibes - a fellow fashion muse whose style agenda is equally as sophisticated.

© Carlos Alvarez Queen Letizia of Spain attended the 41th "Francisco Cerecedo" Journalism Awards in Madrid, Spain

Letizia oozed glamour in a black tuxedo jacket with a single-breasted silhouette and satin lapels with matching faux pockets. A fitted, square-neck satin underlayer and black straight-leg trousers completed her stylish ensemble.

All-black outfits are Victoria Beckham's bread and butter. Whether she's on the red carpet, supporting the Beckham family in their individual career ventures or promoting products from her eponymous fashion and beauty labels, the 50-year-old is the ultimate inspiration when it comes to making an understated outfit anything but boring.

© Neil Mockford All-black attire is VB's bread and butter

Letizia opted for a pair of slingback heels to elevate (literally) her look - the cool-girl-coded heels of recent seasons. Whilst the fashion set has been favouring comfortable ballet flats and retro-infused loafers recently, slingbacks have been the go-to silhouette for refined sophistication when a pair of heeled shoes is on the cards.

© Carlos Alvarez Her all-black look was completely Victoria Beckham-coded © Carlos Alvarez She opted for a vibrant eye colour and glossy lip combo for added glamour

She added a pop of colour to her outfit through her glamorous make up look. H! Fashion's beauty writer Aaliyah Harry explained: "Queen makes a strong case for the return of coloured eyeliner. She used a deep mauve eyeliner on the waterline of her eyes, which really made them pop. To further accentuate her dramatic glam, she added jet black mascara creating a fluffy eyelash effect. She pulled the whole look together by contrasting her striking eye look with a muted pink lipstick."

Her stylish look is perfect for party season.