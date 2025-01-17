Queen Letizia takes style cues from Princess Kate in this season's chicest colour trend

On Thursday, Queen Letizia of Spain presented an award at the Dexeus Women's Foundation Award at a ceremony in Barcelona.

Whatever the occasion, the stylish former journalist always looks refined and royally appropriate but with a fashion-forward edge.

She favours contemporary silhouettes and sharp tailoring, seamlessly blending contemporary dressing with classic styles.

Stepping out on official duties yesterday, she stunned in a deep crimson midi dress featuring long-sleeves, a round neck and form-fitting shape. Adding some interest to the understated piece, she wrapped a chunky black belt above the waist, creating a flattering silhouette and breaking up the tonal piece.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia of Spain oozed chic in a deep red midi dress and suede boots

A pair of black suede knee-high boots and a black top-handle handbag completed her seriously sophisticated look.

Deep red hues are fashion's favourite colourways right now, continuing from the latter months of 2024.

For an unexpected public outing earlier this week, the Princess of Wales also wore a luxurious-looking deep red ensemble. She made a poignant appearance at the Royal Marsden in Chelsea - the private hospital where she received her course of preventative chemotherapy in 2024.

© Getty Images Princess Kate also wore burgundy hues this week

She wore a burgundy roll-neck jumper paired with an A-line maxi skirt from Edeline Lee in a similar hue. A pair of brown suede court heels and a houndstooth coat in a similar hue completed her ultra-elegant winter look.

The two fashion-forward royals' 'same but different' outfits demonstrate their varying sartorial agendas. Princess Kate prefers preppy dressing with classic pairings, whilst Queen Letizia is slightly more experimental in her stylistic choices, wearing a chunky belt that would easily slot into the fashion agendas of the globe's most coveted cool-girls.

The Spanish royal has a penchant for red outfits (perhaps to reference her country's flag colour). From bold power suits to daring leather trousers, she's a go-to for dopamine-inducing dressing inspiration.