Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Letizia takes style cues from Princess Kate in this season's chicest colour trend
Subscribe
Queen Letizia takes style cues from Princess Kate in this season's chicest colour trend
Queen Letizia of Spain visits the 'Dexeus Women's Foundation' and presents the 'XIX Dexeus Women's Foundation Award at the Dexeux University Hospital on January 16, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Queen Letizia takes style cues from Princess Kate in this season's chicest colour trend

The stylish royal proves she's a style icon in this season's coolest belt and dress combo

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

On Thursday, Queen Letizia of Spain presented an award at the Dexeus Women's Foundation Award at a ceremony in Barcelona. 

Whatever the occasion, the stylish former journalist always looks refined and royally appropriate but with a fashion-forward edge. 

She favours contemporary silhouettes and sharp tailoring, seamlessly blending contemporary dressing with classic styles.

Stepping out on official duties yesterday, she stunned in a deep crimson midi dress featuring long-sleeves, a round neck and form-fitting shape. Adding some interest to the understated piece, she wrapped a chunky black belt above the waist, creating a flattering silhouette and breaking up the tonal piece. 

Queen Letizia of Spain visits the 'Dexeus Women's Foundation' and presents the 'XIX Dexeus Women's Foundation Award at the Dexeux University Hospital on January 16, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain oozed chic in a deep red midi dress and suede boots

A pair of black suede knee-high boots and a black top-handle handbag completed her seriously sophisticated look.

Deep red hues are fashion's favourite colourways right now, continuing from the latter months of 2024. 

For an unexpected public outing earlier this week, the Princess of Wales also wore a luxurious-looking deep red ensemble. She made a poignant appearance at the Royal Marsden in Chelsea  - the private hospital where she received her course of preventative chemotherapy in 2024.

LOCatherine, Princess of Wales talks with Katherine Field during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales have today become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust following a visit by Her Royal Highness to the hospitalâs Chelsea site. The Princessâ own personal cancer journey saw her receive treatment from The Royal Marsden. The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the worldâs first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Princess Kate also wore burgundy hues this week

She wore a burgundy roll-neck jumper paired with an A-line maxi skirt from Edeline Lee in a similar hue. A pair of brown suede court heels and a houndstooth coat in a similar hue completed her ultra-elegant winter look.

The two fashion-forward royals' 'same but different' outfits demonstrate their varying sartorial agendas. Princess Kate prefers preppy dressing with classic pairings, whilst Queen Letizia is slightly more experimental in her stylistic choices, wearing a chunky belt that would easily slot into the fashion agendas of the globe's most coveted cool-girls.

The Spanish royal has a penchant for red outfits (perhaps to reference her country's flag colour). From bold power suits to daring leather trousers, she's a go-to for dopamine-inducing dressing inspiration.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More