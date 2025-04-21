Divine Influence: Pope Francis and his impact on fashion from Conclave to Rihanna

In fashion, inspiration can often come from the most unexpected sources.

From deep sea creatures (aka jellyfish dressing) to eclectic grandparents, the trend that briefly took over TikTok and had us all reaching for quirky knits and ‘ugly’ sandals.

Art, history, culture and the buzz of the zeitgeist all inspire and influence designers as they prepare to showcase their runway collections each season and occasionally the sacred halls of the Vatican are also looked to for their astounding beauty.

No one can argue that the Catholic aesthetic is comprised of anything but sheer splendour.

Grand churches sit bedecked in dazzling gold Monstrances and walls are adorned with ornate stained glass windows, depicting important scenes in the Christian faith.

© Getty Images Pope Francis attends a Mass in St Peter's Square in Vatican City.

The current Pope Francis - who sadly died aged 88 after suffering from pneumonia in both lungs - stood apart from his predecessors, who leaned into the grandeur of Catholic tradition with their attire (think John Paul II’s richly embroidered vestments or Benedict XVI’s penchant for Prada red slippers.)

Pope Francis cultivated a more humble, understated approach that leant towards simplicity and refined minimalism, a choice that speaks volumes in an era obsessed with Quiet Luxury.

His papal wardrobe was defined by austere whites, clean lines and a marked absence of excessive embellishments, that stood in contrast to his predecessors. (He wore an iron cross he'd owned since 1992.)

One of the most significant ways Pope Francis stood in harmony with contemporary fashion is via his championing of sustainability and ethical production.

He frequently advocated for responsible consumption in line with luxury brands such as Stella McCartney and Gabriela Hearst who have both amplified their commitment to sustainable practices.

Luxury is no longer just about excess, but meaning and responsibility too.

© Getty Images for The Hollywood R Rihanna attends the Heavenly Bodies Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Pope’s influence also extends to high-profile, high-fashion moments, the most significant being the 2018 Met Gala theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

The Met exhibition served as a testament to the ongoing dialogue between religion and fashion, and when Rihanna appeared in a Maison Margiela ensemble that looked to Catholic vestments for its inspiration, the world was captivated and fashion history was made.

© Courtesy of Focus Features. Â© 2 Ralph Fiennes stars as Cardinal Lawrence in Conclave

The Met exhibition itself focused on Catholic grandeur but also underlined how the aesthetics of faith continue to inspire designers.

The recent movie Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes was situated in a papal conclave as the cardinals of the Catholic Church go through the secretive process of selecting a new Pope.

The film took home 4 gongs at the recent BAFTA awards, but also rather unexpectedly was bestowed another title by The Cut, of Fashion Movie of the Year, thanks to the exquisite tailoring on screen and outstandingly beautiful clothes that looked more couture than costume.

Pope Francis also collected some fashion accolades during his lifetime, including being dubbed the 'Best Dressed Man of 2013' by Esquire magazine.

© AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis prays with priests in The Vatican.

The influence of the Catholic Church on style extends far beyond the Pope, but whether through the grandeur of Vatican attire or the quiet humility championed by Pope Frances, the church undoubtedly continues to shape the visual language of fashion.