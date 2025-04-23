Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pope Francis' staggering net worth revealed – richer than one European monarch
Subscribe
Pope Francis' staggering net worth revealed – richer than one European monarch
Digital Cover celebrities© Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

Pope Francis' staggering net worth revealed – richer than one European monarch

The pontiff passed away on Easter Monday

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Pope Francis died following a stroke on Easter Monday, plunging millions of Catholics around the world into mourning.

The late pontiff's funeral is currently being planned with several royals and dignitaries from around the world due to attend. However, despite the royal guests who will be in attendance, did you know that Francis actually had a wealth higher than one of them?

Pope Francis greets and blesses the faithful from the balcony of the Gemelli hospital where has been hospitalized. © Getty
The Pope died on 21 April

Read on to find out all you need to know about the Pope's wealth, and the royal he was richer than…

Pope Francis' net worth

Although the title of Pope brings with it a lot of luxury, Francis was known to actively shun the lifestyle, and instead of living in what is normally the Pope's residence, he chose to reside at the Casa Santa Marta.

The home was typically used as a guesthouse and is where the late Pope's body lay before being transferred to Saint Peter's Basilica on Wednesday.

Exterior shot of the Casa Di Santa Marta© Sipa/Shutterstock
The Pope chose to reside at the Casa Di Santa Marta

It's believed that Francis had a personal net worth of £16 million, thanks mostly to assets associated with his office, these being his cars, home and clothing.

As Pope, he was able to draw a yearly salary of £384,000, however, to live his modest life, the late pontiff actually turned this down. It's believed that he would donate this money to separate funds and trusts.

Pope Francis waving from the Popemobile© NurPhoto via Getty Images
Most of the Pope's wealth derived from assets

Francis chose this lifestyle due to his branch of Christianity, he was of the Jesuit order, who swear by vows of poverty to better serve Christ. The 88-year-old had lived a similar life before becoming the Pope, turning down any money from the Catholic Church.

As part of this, he turned down the traditional golden ring worn by previous Popes, instead choosing to have a less expensive gold-plated ring.

Hands of Pope Francis with his papal ring blessing a woman© Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im
The late pontiff used a gold-plated ring

However, the late pontiff's wealth has been disputed, with some sources saying that due to his lifestyle, he passed away worth less than £100.

Richer than royalty

With an estimated net worth of £16 million, the late Pope was actually worth more than Belgium's King Philippe, who is believed to be worth just £10 million.

However, despite this, the Belgian royals receive generous support from the state, with many of their expenses covered by the government. Their Civil List, which covers these funds, is believed to be worth £9.5 million.

Pope Francis being applauded by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde© Getty Images
Francis was richer than the Belgian royal family

While other European royals can generate income through their estates, this isn't possible for the Belgian royals as all of their properties are owned by either the state or the Royal Foundation.

Philippe and his wife, Queen Mathilde, were the first royals to confirm that they would be attending the Pope's funeral, which is due to be held on Saturday.

WATCH: Pope Francis dies aged 88

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More