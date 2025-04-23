Pope Francis' staggering net worth revealed – richer than one European monarch

Pope Francis died following a stroke on Easter Monday, plunging millions of Catholics around the world into mourning.

The late pontiff's funeral is currently being planned with several royals and dignitaries from around the world due to attend. However, despite the royal guests who will be in attendance, did you know that Francis actually had a wealth higher than one of them?

© Getty The Pope died on 21 April

Read on to find out all you need to know about the Pope's wealth, and the royal he was richer than…

Pope Francis' net worth

Although the title of Pope brings with it a lot of luxury, Francis was known to actively shun the lifestyle, and instead of living in what is normally the Pope's residence, he chose to reside at the Casa Santa Marta.

The home was typically used as a guesthouse and is where the late Pope's body lay before being transferred to Saint Peter's Basilica on Wednesday.

© Sipa/Shutterstock The Pope chose to reside at the Casa Di Santa Marta

It's believed that Francis had a personal net worth of £16 million, thanks mostly to assets associated with his office, these being his cars, home and clothing.

As Pope, he was able to draw a yearly salary of £384,000, however, to live his modest life, the late pontiff actually turned this down. It's believed that he would donate this money to separate funds and trusts.

© NurPhoto via Getty Images Most of the Pope's wealth derived from assets

Francis chose this lifestyle due to his branch of Christianity, he was of the Jesuit order, who swear by vows of poverty to better serve Christ. The 88-year-old had lived a similar life before becoming the Pope, turning down any money from the Catholic Church.

As part of this, he turned down the traditional golden ring worn by previous Popes, instead choosing to have a less expensive gold-plated ring.

© Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im The late pontiff used a gold-plated ring

However, the late pontiff's wealth has been disputed, with some sources saying that due to his lifestyle, he passed away worth less than £100.

Richer than royalty

With an estimated net worth of £16 million, the late Pope was actually worth more than Belgium's King Philippe, who is believed to be worth just £10 million.

However, despite this, the Belgian royals receive generous support from the state, with many of their expenses covered by the government. Their Civil List, which covers these funds, is believed to be worth £9.5 million.

© Getty Images Francis was richer than the Belgian royal family

While other European royals can generate income through their estates, this isn't possible for the Belgian royals as all of their properties are owned by either the state or the Royal Foundation.

Philippe and his wife, Queen Mathilde, were the first royals to confirm that they would be attending the Pope's funeral, which is due to be held on Saturday.