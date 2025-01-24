Queen Letizia of Spain wows in fiery power suit and trending chunky loafers

January blues? what January blues? The only colour we see in the first month of 2025 is red (in the best way possible), and Queen Letizia just revived an autumn classic.

The stylish Spanish royal stepped out at a school in Madrid on Thursday, and whilst the youngsters in attendance might not know their shirts from their socks just yet, Letizia put on a stellar sartorial display for all to see.

The former journalist perfected dopamine dressing in 2025, wearing a bright chilli red suit from Hugo Boss. The double-breasted blazer silhouette featured contrasting black buttons, adding an extra sense of formality with a fashion-forward edge.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia of Spain made an entrance in a fiery red Hugo Boss suit

The Spanish royal has a penchant for red outfits (perhaps to reference her country's flag colour), from bold power suits to daring leather trousers. The hot took over fashion agendas in Autumn 2023, with every It-girl from Hailey Bieber to Alexa Chung embracing the colour in their unique ways. Last year, the colour got a luxe-looking makeover, and burgundy became the fashion favourite.

Her choice of footwear on this occasion was a pair of chunky black loafers with a statement gold chain by Martinelli. The classic loafer has become a go-to in the fashion realm over recent seasons. Parallel to the rise in flats over heels, the 90s-infused silhouette has made a triumphant return alongside the likes of ballet flats, dad trainers and clogs (a special shoutout goes to Birkenstock for the latter).

© WireImage Her chunky loafers are a cool-girl classic

When it comes to footwear, no royal has schooled us in styling flats like Letizia. After a foot injury halted her from wearing heels in the summer 2024, she wore a variation of flat footwear, giving us ample style inspiration that nailed comfort chic.

The Queen's style is unparalleled in the royal fashion realm. From schooling us in styling tweed to breaking fashion rules and combining Meghan Markle-approved tops and 90s supermodel skirts, her outfits have been second to none, demonstrating why she is considered one of the most stylish royals on the planet.