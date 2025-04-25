Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 ways to style corsets for everyday wear
A guest wears sunglasses, silver pendant earrings, a silver chain and white pearls necklace, a white lace print pattern heart-neck / corset top, a blue denim shirt jacket, a beige denim and velvet long tube skirt, a gold sequined handbag, brown shiny leather pointed / block heels ankle boots , outside Holzweiler, during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023© Getty Images

Layering is key when it comes to crafting a look around these Victoriana staples

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Sexy, structured and steeped in history, corsets are the crowning jewel of the underwear-as-outerwear trend.

These historic waist-cinchers date back to the 16th century, originally designed to sculpt the perfect silhouette - but today, they’re more about attitude than anatomy. 

Fast forward a few centuries and the corset has had a major glow-up, thanks to fashion renegades like Vivienne Westwood, who ripped it from the pages of history and infused it with punk spirit and glamour. Jean Paul Gaultier took it mainstream with Madonna’s iconic cone bra moment, while designers like Alexander McQueen and Thierry Mugler turned it into wearable art.

Vivienne Westwood's autumn/winter 1994 runway show© Conde Nast via Getty Images
Vivienne Westwood's autumn/winter 1994 runway show

Now, the corset is no longer reserved for boudoir or runway. With softer structures, stretch fabrics, and creative styling, it’s ready for everyday (yes, everyday!) wear. Throw it over a crisp white shirt, pair it with slouchy denim, or layer it under a blazer - suddenly, you’re serving Renaissance drama with 2025 energy. 

Owning a corset is a one-way ticket to It-girl status. So whether you’re corset-curious or a die-hard devotee, don’t be afraid to lace up. 

Gigi Hadid wearing a corset and pink shirt in NYC© GC Images
Gigi Hadid wearing a corset and pink shirt in NYC

Discover the best ways to style corsets for everyday below and infuse your seasonal wardrobe with a hard hit of rebellious feminine flair. 

How to style a corset for everyday wear:

Danielle Marcan seen wearing a complete Vivienne Westwood look with a denim shoulder free corsage, a jeans skirt, black ballet flats and a black heart bag before the Vivienne Westwood show © Getty Images

Maxi Magic

Inject some contrast into your street style look by elevating the body-sculpting design of a corset with a modest maxi skirt. London grit meets whimsy-chic.

Chriselle Lim wears black sunglasses, a brown checkered print pattern jacket from Fendi, a matching brown and beige checkered print pattern corset / asymmetric / belted top from Fendi, a beige silk with green borders knees skirt from Fendi, © Getty Images

Corset Shirt

Introducing the corset shirt, an office-friendly alternative to more skin-showing corset variations. Pair yours with some suave cigarette trousers and you have yourself a structured yet striking ensemble that's suitable for all seasons.

Aleali May wears sunglasses, a chain necklace with a butterfly, a corset or off-shoulder top with ruffles, mesh, and embroidery, pale blue wide jeans, and a silver bag outside Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week© Getty Images

Slouch Chic

Radiate Y2K flair by teaming a slinky, strapless corset with some baggy boyfriend jeans to create an effortless silhouette. Add a chunky necklace into the equation and you have early Aughts style down to a fine art.

A guest wears sunglasses, silver pendant earrings, a silver chain and white pearls necklace, a white lace print pattern heart-neck / corset top, a blue denim shirt jacket, a beige denim and velvet long tube skirt, a gold sequined handbag, brown shiny leather pointed / block heels ankle boots , outside Holzweiler, during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023© Getty Images

Utilitarian Elegance

A lingerie staple, corsets work best when paired with something slightly unexpected. Cue, the cargo skirt, a military-inspired piece that is set to take your favourite corset staple to new, innovative heights. 

Aimee Song wears a white pearls necklace, a white oversized shirt, a blue and beige denim embroidered pattern corset from Dior, a matching blue and beige denim embroidered pattern Saddle shoulder bag from Dior, blue and beige denim embroidered pattern large pants from Dior, black and white houndstooth print pattern pointed pumps heels shoes , outside Dior, during Paris Fashion Week© Getty Images

Double Denim

Easy yet impactful, a double denim look will never fail to turn heads. Take inspiration from this Dior ensemble - perfectly paired with a crisp white shirt to conjure up playful yet effortless vibes.

Elsa Hosk wears a navy blue denim shirt / pleated long dress from Dior, a black shiny leather mesh corset from Dior, a pale pink shiny leather Lady D-Light handbag from Dior, © Getty Images

Corset Dress

If you're stretched for time and want to avoid the faff of meticulous corset layering, look to the corset dress. A throw on option (with a bit of lacing up involved) these waist-cinching designers are fiercely feminine and powerful in equal measure. 

: A guest wears a corset / top in white, a pastel pale pink gathered midi skirt, ballerina shoes, outside Zimmermann, during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show© Getty Images

Balletcore Brilliance

Lean into 'balletcore' and heighten your corset aesthetic with a a pleated midi skirt and ballet flats. Soft romance has never been so easy to achieve. 

