7 ways to style corsets for everyday wear

Sexy, structured and steeped in history, corsets are the crowning jewel of the underwear-as-outerwear trend.

These historic waist-cinchers date back to the 16th century, originally designed to sculpt the perfect silhouette - but today, they’re more about attitude than anatomy.

Fast forward a few centuries and the corset has had a major glow-up, thanks to fashion renegades like Vivienne Westwood, who ripped it from the pages of history and infused it with punk spirit and glamour. Jean Paul Gaultier took it mainstream with Madonna’s iconic cone bra moment, while designers like Alexander McQueen and Thierry Mugler turned it into wearable art.

© Conde Nast via Getty Images Vivienne Westwood's autumn/winter 1994 runway show

Now, the corset is no longer reserved for boudoir or runway. With softer structures, stretch fabrics, and creative styling, it’s ready for everyday (yes, everyday!) wear. Throw it over a crisp white shirt, pair it with slouchy denim, or layer it under a blazer - suddenly, you’re serving Renaissance drama with 2025 energy.

Owning a corset is a one-way ticket to It-girl status. So whether you’re corset-curious or a die-hard devotee, don’t be afraid to lace up.

© GC Images Gigi Hadid wearing a corset and pink shirt in NYC

Discover the best ways to style corsets for everyday below and infuse your seasonal wardrobe with a hard hit of rebellious feminine flair.

How to style a corset for everyday wear:

© Getty Images Maxi Magic Inject some contrast into your street style look by elevating the body-sculpting design of a corset with a modest maxi skirt. London grit meets whimsy-chic.

© Getty Images Corset Shirt Introducing the corset shirt, an office-friendly alternative to more skin-showing corset variations. Pair yours with some suave cigarette trousers and you have yourself a structured yet striking ensemble that's suitable for all seasons.

© Getty Images Slouch Chic Radiate Y2K flair by teaming a slinky, strapless corset with some baggy boyfriend jeans to create an effortless silhouette. Add a chunky necklace into the equation and you have early Aughts style down to a fine art.

© Getty Images Utilitarian Elegance A lingerie staple, corsets work best when paired with something slightly unexpected. Cue, the cargo skirt, a military-inspired piece that is set to take your favourite corset staple to new, innovative heights.

© Getty Images Double Denim Easy yet impactful, a double denim look will never fail to turn heads. Take inspiration from this Dior ensemble - perfectly paired with a crisp white shirt to conjure up playful yet effortless vibes.

© Getty Images Corset Dress If you're stretched for time and want to avoid the faff of meticulous corset layering, look to the corset dress. A throw on option (with a bit of lacing up involved) these waist-cinching designers are fiercely feminine and powerful in equal measure.