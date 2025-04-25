7 ways to style corsets for everyday wear

These historic waist-cinchers date back to the 16th century, originally designed to sculpt the perfect silhouette - but today, they’re more about attitude than anatomy.
You may also like
Fast forward a few centuries and the corset has had a major glow-up, thanks to fashion renegades like Vivienne Westwood, who ripped it from the pages of history and infused it with punk spirit and glamour. Jean Paul Gaultier took it mainstream with Madonna’s iconic cone bra moment, while designers like Alexander McQueen and Thierry Mugler turned it into wearable art.
Now, the corset is no longer reserved for boudoir or runway. With softer structures, stretch fabrics, and creative styling, it’s ready for everyday (yes, everyday!) wear. Throw it over a crisp white shirt, pair it with slouchy denim, or layer it under a blazer - suddenly, you’re serving Renaissance drama with 2025 energy.
Owning a corset is a one-way ticket to It-girl status. So whether you’re corset-curious or a die-hard devotee, don’t be afraid to lace up.
Discover the best ways to style corsets for everyday below and infuse your seasonal wardrobe with a hard hit of rebellious feminine flair.
How to style a corset for everyday wear:
Maxi Magic
Inject some contrast into your street style look by elevating the body-sculpting design of a corset with a modest maxi skirt. London grit meets whimsy-chic.
Corset Shirt
Introducing the corset shirt, an office-friendly alternative to more skin-showing corset variations. Pair yours with some suave cigarette trousers and you have yourself a structured yet striking ensemble that's suitable for all seasons.
Slouch Chic
Radiate Y2K flair by teaming a slinky, strapless corset with some baggy boyfriend jeans to create an effortless silhouette. Add a chunky necklace into the equation and you have early Aughts style down to a fine art.
Utilitarian Elegance
A lingerie staple, corsets work best when paired with something slightly unexpected. Cue, the cargo skirt, a military-inspired piece that is set to take your favourite corset staple to new, innovative heights.
Double Denim
Easy yet impactful, a double denim look will never fail to turn heads. Take inspiration from this Dior ensemble - perfectly paired with a crisp white shirt to conjure up playful yet effortless vibes.
Corset Dress
If you're stretched for time and want to avoid the faff of meticulous corset layering, look to the corset dress. A throw on option (with a bit of lacing up involved) these waist-cinching designers are fiercely feminine and powerful in equal measure.
Balletcore Brilliance
Lean into 'balletcore' and heighten your corset aesthetic with a a pleated midi skirt and ballet flats. Soft romance has never been so easy to achieve.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more