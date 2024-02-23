Why preppy style just won't quit

Some fashion trends occupy a fleeting existence, whereas others boast comeback after comeback.
The preppy renaissance is testament to the Ivy League-inspired aesthetic's everlasting appeal.
And who could possibly object? Looking like you belong in a vintage Ralph Lauren advert is honestly such a vibe…
What is preppy style?
The term derives from "preparatory", associated with the private university-preparatory schools attended by Ivy League aspirants. It embodies a subculture, upper-class students with a taste for exclusivity and old-school elegance.
The trend's origins are rooted in the early 1900s. For menswear, the preppy look has much in common with the "Ivy" style, taking its name from the group of prestigious northeastern US universities.
The quintessential Ivy look had much to do with elite, aspirational pastimes. A fusion of sportswear and everyday apparel – think golf, polo, cricket, tennis, rugby and the like – evolved over time into what we now think of as preppy.
By the time the 1980s rolled around, the style had flourished, owing much to the publication of 'The Official Preppy Handbook'. The satiric guide gently ridiculed the subculture, but many unironically fell hard for the aesthetic, especially when labels such as Lacoste, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger cottoned on and catered preppy to the masses.
Is it on trend for 2024?
Miu Miu's cool-girl micro minis have been doing the rounds over the past few seasons, and again for SS24, the Italian luxury label advocated barely-there lengths.
Boxy jackets, pleated shirt dresses and Mary Janes were all on the agenda, as were layered classics: navy blazers, check shirts and polo-style tops.
At Fendi, models borrowed an age-old preppy styling hack: the tied sweater accessory. Tailored trousers also feature, styled with crisp frontal pleats running down each leg for added polish.
Pearls, padded headbands, plaid, loafers, cricket sweaters and the all-important rowing blazer: it's giving grown-up Gossip Girl mixed with country club chic, and we're into it.
