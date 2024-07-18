Kaia Gerber's date night slogan tee is a major introvert mood

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



For those of us who prefer staying home, snuggled up on the couch with a good book and a cup of tea in hand, rest assured, we’re not alone, even Kaia Gerber prefers a quiet night in over a night out on the town.

© Getty We love a self-aware book worm

Stepping out yesterday (likely reluctantly) the daughter of famed fashion icon Cindy Crawford decided to wear her heart on her sleeve, or should I say across her chest, donning a navy blue baby tee with the slogan “Come to my house, I have great books” in block letters adorned on the front.

© Getty It's a slogan tee summer

The model and actress paired her comical tee with a set of fitted suit trousers, a pair of rounded toe, black suede pumps and a mini leather shoulder bag.

Kaia wore the casually cool ensemble for a night out at the Hayes Theatre with her Elvis star beau, Austin Butler.

The fresh faced Palm Royale front runner is often compared to her overly stylish mother, earlier this year sporting a voluminous blow wave to the Met Gala, a style her mother donned on repeat during the 90’s.

© Getty The girl loves a navy trouser

When not strutting her stuff on designer catwalks or playing a character on screen, Kaia usually opts for a simple yet sophisticated wardrobe recipe, more often than not consisting of trousers, a t-shirt and a set of loafers. In fact, just days ago she sported an EmRata-approved street-style look whilst out and about in NYC, pairing low-rise navy blue trousers with a black crop top, Nike sneakers, sunglasses, wired headphones and her brunette locks in a claw clip.

MORE: Power dressing: Most stylish celebrity voting moments to mark Election Day 2024

RELATED: We can’t wait to binge 'Palm Royale' this week, mainly for the Kaia Gerber fashion content

As Kaia just so effortlessly proved, comfortable fashion choices are more than appropriate for a theatre date night with your other half, especially if your t-shirt slogan resonates.