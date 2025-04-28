Chloë Sevigny’s rara skirt is topping our spring/summer 2025 wish list

Chloë Sevigny’s street style is a masterclass in effortless cool - hence why and how it has earned a reputation as completely unmatched.

Over the weekend, the actress, a fully-fledged fashion darling and brand muse, was spotted en route to a Q&A for Magic Farm at the Angelika Film Center in Greenwich Village, New York.

Naturally, the public outing prompted Chloë to bring out the big guns, with the Hollywood veteran looking to feminine layering and sporty silhouettes when conjuring up her latest look.

© GC Images Chloe Sevigny is seen attending a Q&A for 'Magic Farm' at the Angelika Film Center in Greenwich Village

With a helping hand from Louis Vuitton, she slipped into a light beige track jacket, complete with baggy, butter yellow sleeves, an upright collar and an oversized silhouette. The activewear-inspired piece was teamed with a flippy white rara skirt, leading the eye down to the actress’ avant-garde shoe choice - a pair of ivory white satin heels with striking ruched detailing all-over with a point-toe design.

© GC Images The actress made a case for rara skirts via her Louis Vuitton look

In her hands, Chloë clasped the maison’s LV Biker PM Bag - a playful yet refined piece. Crafted from innovative Pixel lambskin leather, the gem (which is still available to buy online for a grand total of £3,250) features a two-toned effect achieved through a surface-level colouring technique. The design of the piece draws inspiration from classic biker jackets, incorporating elements such as zips and a foldable construction that nods to Louis Vuitton's heritage of trunk-making.

Topping off her cream-coloured look, Chloë wore her blonde hair down in natural Parisian-style waves, opting for a natural yet glowing makeup palette to accentuate her famed features.

© Getty Loewe spring/summer 2024

If Chloë says rara skirts are back, then we listen up. Rara skirts, with their flouncy, layered ruffles, burst onto the fashion scene in the early 1980s - inspired by cheerleader uniforms.

The name ‘rara’ mimicked the chant of cheer squads, and the skirt itself echoed the energy of pop culture, embraced by icons like Madonna and Cyndi Lauper.

Originally made from tulle or cotton, they became a symbol of youthful exuberance and post-punk femininity. As a fusion of athleticism and flirtation, the rara skirt embodied the decade’s boldness. It resurfaced in the 2000s revival wave, proving its frilly charm had staying power.