Hailey Bieber's £26 plunging crop top and jeans combo is an affordable spring dream
Hailey Bieber's £26 plunging crop top and jeans combo is an affordable spring dream
Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Hailey Bieber's £26 plunging crop top and jeans combo is an affordable spring dream

The almost sold-out halterneck is from fan favourite fashion brand Motel

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Few things in this world seamlessly go together. An Aperol spritz in the sun, a voice note from your best friend after a night out and spending your whole paycheck on clothes- you can’t have one without the other. 

Also on that list is every girl's favourite outfit combination and the unsung hero of going out looks, the ever-so-humble jeans and a cute top. 

Proving just how timeless and chic the pairing can be in a stylish set of new Instagram snaps is none other than the queen of all it-girls, Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber poses in a black crop top and jeans on her instagram© @haileybieber
Hailey is the queen of cool-girl style

The Rhode founder and new mum took to her social media account on Tuesday night, styling a simple black halter neck crop top with a pair of low-rise blue jeans. 

Hailey Bieber poses in a black crop top and jeans on her instagram© @haileybieber
Justin Bieber's wife will forever be our style muse

Posing candidly in front of a white wall, Hailey proved just how striking her impeccable face card really is, commanding the camera's attention with various different angles. 

Leaning into the laid-back look, the 28-year-old wore her mousey brown hair out in a messy middle part while her makeup remained glowy, her signature plump lips layered with a lick of Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment.

Hailey Bieber poses in a black crop top and jeans on her instagram© @haileybieber
Her face card never declines

Though a famed name in the world of fashion and beauty, Hailey is known for her love of obtainable products, and thankfully for us, her exact black crop is well within budget. 

Retailing online for just £26, the ‘Cosmo Halterneck Top in Jersey Black’ from Motel is a cult favourite amongst cool-girls in the know. Made from a buttery stretch fabric and featuring a halterneck design and plunging neckline, the flattering silhouette is a wardrobe staple like no other. 

If you’re wanting to shop Hailey’s exact top, we suggest you open a new tab ASAP as it’s almost sold out in the black colourway, however, there is more stock of the burgundy and chocolate brown hues if that's more your speed. 

