Poppy Delevingne wore this affordable high-street dress to her own baby shower and it's already selling out
Poppy Delevingne showcases the dramatic cape and ruffle detailing of her pink Monsoon dress, glowing with joy during her baby shower at home.© @poppydelevingne

She also had a very chic surprise guest...

Natalie Salmon
Editor
20 minutes ago
Poppy Delevingne knows how to throw a party - and how to dress for one. 

The British socialite and model celebrated her baby shower this week in a setting that looked straight out of a Slim Aarons photo: pink balloons, playful flamingos, fresh-cut flowers, and one seriously chic dress. But the real surprise? Her ethereal pink ensemble wasn’t designer - it was high-street.

Delevingne wore the Jodie dress by Monsoon, a £180 dusty pink cape-ruffled maxi that’s already flying off shelves. Cut from crinkled chiffon in a romantic rose hue, the dress falls in graceful tiers, cascading with flouncy ruffles along the hem and down the detachable cape. “Alexa, play Dreams by Fleetwood Mac,” Monsoon quips in the dress’s product description - and it’s spot on. 

Poppy Delevingne stands gracefully in her pink Monsoon dress at her baby shower, cradling her bump amid a soft, sunlit room filled with balloons and flowers.© @poppydelevingne
Bump, blush tones, and balloons - Poppy Delevingne makes maternity style look effortlessly magical.

The look channels floaty 1970s glamour, with a boho-luxe vibe that feels made for intimate spring gatherings. Crafted from 100% viscose, the dress is as lightweight and versatile as it is visually dreamy. And yes, that sweeping cape is detachable via tiny poppers around the straps - a small detail that adds a big dose of drama.

Poppy Delevingne shares a joyful hug in her Monsoon baby shower dress, surrounded by pink balloons and love. The moment captures the warmth and excitement of her celebration in full bloom.© @poppydelevingne
Wrapped in love (and ruffles).

Inside her London townhouse, the scene was set with playful charm. The living room was transformed into a rosy wonderland: think pale pink and blush balloons, frothy arrangements of peonies and garden roses, flamingo figurines perched on the mantelpiece, and hand-scripted place cards scattered across a coffee table stacked with design books. It was elegant, English, and entirely Poppy.

Known for her free-spirited, vintage-meets-modern style, Poppy’s wardrobe often blends designer staples with whimsical touches. 

A beautifully styled baby shower setup featuring pink balloons, flamingo décor, floral arrangements, and personalized details — the perfect whimsical setting for Poppy Delevingne’s stylish celebration at home.© @poppydelevingne
Think pink - and then double it. Flamingos, florals, and just the right amount of fabulous.

Whether she’s front row at fashion week or hosting a countryside soirée, she has a knack for looking both elevated and effortless. Her baby shower look ticked all the boxes: glamorous, accessible, and true to her signature aesthetic - part Jane Birkin, part modern-day muse.

And while the setting and styling were enough to make anyone swoon, it was a surprise appearance from her younger sister Cara Delevingne that stole the show. The model and actress flew in to join the celebration, making the day even more special for Poppy. “Well & truly showered,” Poppy wrote on Instagram. “And not just one, but two beautiful surprises.”

From the soft focus florals to the sentimental family moment, the whole day felt like a love letter to femininity, friendship, and - of course - fabulous dressing. And while we’ve come to expect show-stopping looks from Poppy, it’s refreshing to see her turn to the high street for such a personal milestone.

Poppy Delevingne showcases the dramatic cape and ruffle detailing of her pink Monsoon dress, glowing with joy during her baby shower at home.© @poppydelevingne
When the dress has a moment, you let it fly.

For anyone seeking inspiration for their next garden party, baby shower, or just a spring refresh: Poppy’s Monsoon moment proves you don’t need couture to create something magical.

Sometimes all it takes is a ruffled dress, a good playlist, and someone you love showing up to surprise you.

