Sofia Richie's baby shower dress nailed this key summer trend

For her first outing after the birth of her daughter Eloise, Sofia Richie of course provided a sartorial masterclass with her chosen outfit.

The 25-year-old fashion muse and daughter of Lionel Richie hosted the chicest baby shower to celebrate her firstborn, who arrived on May 20th, complete with baby Dior crockery, a patisserie station, personalised t-shirts and more.

The icing on the cake, however, was Sofia's sophisticated Valentino dress that effortlessly balanced elegance and comfort - perfect for the postpartum period.

© Instagram / @elliot_grainge Sofia (middle) wore a Valentino kaftan-style dress for her baby shower

Proving she's the ultimate cool mom, she wore the 'Cotton Guipure Jardin Plat' loose-fitting maxi dress by the Italian label.

The soft, mauve colourway and garden-themed embroidery adorning the piece made it picture-perfect for her outdoor shower, whilst the gold 'V' symbol underneath the neckline provided an added touch of luxury.

© Instagram / @elliot_grainge She gave birth to her first daughter Eloise on May 20th

It wouldn't be a Sofia Richie outfit if it wasn't classy and timeless yet on trend for this season - the Kaftan silhouette has become a fashion favourite for summer 2024.

"Just in time for the sizzling hot summer days, there’s an old-school wardrobe classic which is having one hell of a revival, and they’re set to be this season's most notable ensemble," says Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott, "Although we might not be sporting them on the red carpet like Elle Fanning at Cannes Film Festival, we can don them to the beach, the bakery, the backyard BBQ and brunch with the girls - we love a versatile wardrobe statement."

© Getty Kaftans are a major trend this summer as proven by Elle Fanning at Cannes 2024

The relaxed fit of Sofia's kaftan-style dress is not only ideal for keeping cool in the summer but it requires little thinking to create an elevated outfit. Throw it on and pair it with sandals or heels, throw on some gold earrings and some sunglasses and you're good to go.