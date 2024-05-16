Hailey Bieber's best pregnancy style moments (so far)

Hailey Bieber is already slaying the maternity fashion game with her next-level pregnancy style. From laid-back cool denim dungarees to glam Saint Laurent, she’s proving that baby bumps and high fashion go hand-in-hand.
Whether she's rocking a cute cap or floating in a lace gown, Hailey’s looks have been on point and full of flair. As the supermodel's pregnancy journey unfolds, we’re beyond excited to see her style evolve.
So far we've been already been treated to fabulous looks that celebrate this special time with a cool-girl twist.
Scroll on for major pregnancy style inspo from the supermodel and fashion icon...
Hailey Bieber's Best Pregnancy Style Moments:
Saint Laurent Lace
Draped in a sheer white lace dress from Saint Laurent, Hailey channeled retro chic vibes for her pregnancy announcement look. Her sunglasses added a touch of mystery, making this angelic aesthetic look effortlessly cool.
