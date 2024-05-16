Hailey Bieber's best pregnancy style moments (so far)

Hailey Bieber is already slaying the maternity fashion game with her next-level pregnancy style. From laid-back cool denim dungarees to glam Saint Laurent, she’s proving that baby bumps and high fashion go hand-in-hand.

Whether she's rocking a cute cap or floating in a lace gown, Hailey’s looks have been on point and full of flair. As the supermodel's pregnancy journey unfolds, we’re beyond excited to see her style evolve.

© @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber wore Saint Laurent for her pregnancy reveal

So far we've been already been treated to fabulous looks that celebrate this special time with a cool-girl twist.

Scroll on for major pregnancy style inspo from the supermodel and fashion icon...

Hailey Bieber's Best Pregnancy Style Moments:

© Instagram/@haileybieber Saint Laurent Lace Draped in a sheer white lace dress from Saint Laurent, Hailey channeled retro chic vibes for her pregnancy announcement look. Her sunglasses added a touch of mystery, making this angelic aesthetic look effortlessly cool.



© Instagram Relaxed Mama Lounging with a healthy smoothie, Hailey sported a comfy white tee and denim shorts, baring her bump. The ensemble was elevated by her whopper engagement ring and retro baseball cap, making it clear that even in casual settings, her style is always on point.



© Instagram Y2K Glow In an embellished pink butterfly halter top and loose jeans, Hailey embraced her bump with a Y2K edge. The 1990s style top added a dose of cool-girl, rewriting the rules of maternity wear. Her loose hair and glowing makeup completed the look.

