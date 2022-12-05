Molly-Mae Hague's baby shower outfit has a surprising link to Princess Kate - yes, really

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Sunday evening, the beautiful Molly-Mae Hague had her baby shower! We were so excited to see the Love Island star's snaps on Instagram of the event, and we think you will agree, it looked fabulously extra.

The 23-year-old, who is thought to be due to give birth early next year, wore a stunning brown dress by Solace London which totally skimmed her growing baby bump. She wore her hair in icy blonde waves and looked sunkissed and bronzed. On her feet were a pair of nude heels by Gianvito Rossi.

Now, you may not have noticed at first, but this whole outfit has a nod to the Princess of Wales.

A few days before on Friday evening, Prince William's wife made headlines everywhere when she stepped out at the Earthshot Prize awards in Boston, wearing a bright green dress, also by Solace London.

Kate's dress was known as the 'Sabina Maxi Dress' and was a floor-length modern gown featuring an exaggerated neckline. It retails for around £500.

Molly's dress:

The Saren Maxi Dress in Plum, £370, Solace London

The mother-of-three elevated her show-stopping outfit by slipping into a pair of white sparkling stiletto heels by Gianvito Rossi. She accessorised with an emerald green choker that was once owned by William's late mother, Diana the Princess of Wales. Perfection!

Get the look!

Chocolate brown one shoulder maxi dress with open back detail, £75, Club L London

It's interesting that former Love Island runner-up Molly-Mae would choose two of Kate's labels for such a special event. Great taste MM!

Molly's shoes:

Gianvito Rossi Bijoux 105 leather sandals, £750, Net-A-Porter

This isn't the first time the 23-year-old has worn a royally-approved label.

The Princess of Wales also wore a Solace London dress on Friday

Back in 2021, Molly-Mae, whose partner is boxer Tommy Fury, shared a snapshot of impressive wrist candy, featuring a bracelet by Van Cleef & Arpels - the 'Alhambra' range that encompasses lucky, clover style motifs.

This range is loved by Queen Consort Camilla, who has been rocking the same style for many years. She has a wide range of items from the brand: earrings, necklaces as well as bracelets. Light yet bold, and super pretty, the mother-of-two is rarely without her set.

