Suki Waterhouse’s pregnancy style is unmatched: From feather jackets to sheer dresses, here’s what she’s been wearing

Suki Waterhouse is currently the talk of the town after her rockstar-approved pregnancy announcement last weekend. The multi-hyphenate style muse is expecting her first child with boyfriend of five years, Twilight actor Robert Pattinson.

Performing on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, Suki said: “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else going on.”

MORE: Suki Waterhouse is a real-life Daisy Jones in a dazzling bralette at her concert performance

READ: Daisy Jones and the Six: Get the 70s style of the fashion-approved TV series

She then opened up her statement feather jacket to show off her protruding baby bump which was met with roars from the crowd.

In an interview with The Sunday Times earlier this year, Suki said that she “can’t wait” to start a family with Robert, continuing: “I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.” did someone say couple goals?

Suki's style agenda oozes retro glam with a cool-girl edge, and she's made it abundantly clear her bold wardrobe choices will be incorporated into her pregnancy fashion 'fits. Here's what she has worn so far...

The Feather Jacket

© Instagram/@sukiwaterhouse

After her pregnancy announcement show, Suki shared an Instagram image with her best friend Georgia May Jagger wearing the same bubblegum pink feather jacket she wore onstage, paired with a camel midi skirt, bright white socks and Adidas Samba's (à la Hailey Bieber).

The 70s Sheer Dress

© Variety Suki Waterhouse at the GO Campaign Annual Gala held at Citizen News LA on October 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Though Suki has not disclosed how far along she is, this sheer outfit from four weeks ago soft-launched her baby bump. She wore a burgundy sheer dress with high-waisted black pants underneath and a matching bralette.

The Sequinned Trousers

© Instagram/@sukiwaterhouse

Her announcement outfit was a masterclass in 1970s glam. She wore a glitzy purple top with a green payer, paired with gold sequinned flares and her pink feather jacket. Party season dopamine dressing personified.

We cannot wait to see what other pregnancy 'fits the mum-to-be has in store.