Victoria Beckham’s 90s style sandals are bang on trend for wedding season

We can always rely on Victoria Beckham for fashion inspiration that is as timeless as it is trend-led.

The 51-year-old fashion mogul took to Instagram to share her brand new capsule collection with UAE-based luxury shopping platform Ounass. In typical VB fashion, she dressed to the nines for the occasion, wearing the chicest pair of shoes that are at the top of our wedding fashion wishlist.

She captioned the post: “So excited to be here in Dubai to celebrate my capsule for @ounass! Coming here and seeing how Emirati women are wearing my clothes and making them their own brings me so much joy.”

Victoria stunned in a slinky, icy blue fitted dress paired with matching strappy sandals. The footwear in question was the open-toe cage sandal in a serene light blue hue, hailing, of course, from her eponymous fashion label.

Pale blue is a major trend this spring/summer season. From Chanel to Stella McCartney and Acne Studios, the biggest brands on the planet displayed etheral pops of sky blue on the SS25 runways.

Victoria's shoes are infused with the simplicity of the 90s. A dainty heel, elegant strap detailing and pure femininity - the ultimate silhouette for a wedding, be that an ultra-chic guest, or a subtle touch of 'something blue'.

For weddings, bridal boutique Grace Loves Lace also predicts that icy blue will be a major bridesmaids dress trend for this year.

"The runways of Milan and Paris have embraced this cooler palette, with designers like Chloé and Stella McCartney weaving it throughout their latest catwalk styles," explains the website. "As an alternative to traditional pastels, icy blue shines under the lens, capturing the light in a way that doesn’t compete with the bride’s white."

"Its versatility shines in both outdoor and indoor settings, from a beach ceremony to a European destination wedding. When paired with silver accessories, ice blue evokes a modern, clean aesthetic that feels at once fresh and classic, creating a beautiful balance of cool tones."

The moral of the story? Victoria's dress and heels combo is the ultimate bridal look for 2025.