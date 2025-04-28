Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez leads the denim dungaree revival for summer 2025
Subscribe
Jennifer Lopez leads the denim dungaree revival for summer 2025
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Jennifer Lopez leads the denim dungaree renaissance for summer 2025

JLo is the latest celeb to sign off on the staple that counts Pamela Anderson and Alexa Chung among its fans

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
1 hour ago
Share this:

Let's be honest, where Jennifer Lopez goes, we tend to follow, and in a refreshing turn of events, this summer she's leaning towards cosy casual pieces that you probably already have in your wardrobe - hooray!

In an Instagram post, the pop icon posted a selfie in which she wore a superb pair of robust denim overalls layered over a luxe, chunky cable-knit turtleneck in a soft beige (she does love a neutral.) 

Jennifer Lopez standing in a warmly lit, neutral-toned room, taking a mirror selfie. She wears blue denim dungarees over a cozy beige knit sweater, her long highlighted hair framing her serene face. A round mirror and a traditional wooden console table are faintly visible in the background, enhancing the cozy, sophisticated atmosphere. The word "SUNDAY" appears discreetly in the corner of the photo.© @jlo
JLo in her chunky knit and denim dungarees combo

Dungarees, once the reserve of practical workwear of playful festival dressing have undergone a major upgrade for summer 2025. On the runways, we rather unexpectedly saw Chanel send a pair storming down their Resort 25 runway, teamed with an immaculate matching jacket. Meanwhile, DSquared2 opted for rhinestone embellished dungarees.

A model wears a denim jacket, denim dungarees and walks down the runway at Chanel© Launchmetrics
Chanel Resort 25

And JLo isn't the only celebrity fan. Trusty dungarees have also been spotted on Pamela Anderson, who looked adorable in a pale denim pair teamed with a classic white T-shirt, to promoted her show Cooking With Love.  

Pamela Anderson in her denim dungarees and white t-shirt stands in her garden holding a mug. She is also wearing gardening gloves. © @pamelaanderson
Pamela Anderson in her denim dungarees and white t-shirt

And proving that they really are one of the most versatile items you can own, Love Island alumni and documentary maker Olivia Attwood wore them on the red carpet. Olivia opted to team hers with a long sleeve white T-shirt and black Hermès Kelly. 

Meanwhile Rivals actress Bella MacLean also sported a pair for a fancy event, wearing the fresh-from-the-runway Chanel pair to their spring/summer 25 show. 

Olivia Attwood wears denim dungarees, white long sleeve tshirt, white trainers and carries a black Hermes bag with bag charm for the event. She wears her hair up and black glasses.© Getty Images for Black Tap
Olivia Attwood arrives at the Black Tap UK party in denim dungarees

And we simply cannot talk about dungarees without mentioning fashion's favourite It-girl Alexa Chung, who has long been a fan of the style, even designing several pairs for her (sadly, now defunct) label AlexaChung. 

In other words, welcome back dungarees. Oh, how we've missed you. 

How to wear denim dungarees: 

Willabelle Ong wears MiuMiu for their AW25 show - she teamed denim dungarees with a white shirt and denim jacket© Getty Images
Willabelle Ong wears MiuMiu for their AW25 show

Simply put, when it comes to dungarees, there are no rules. Born to be worn in a cosy, comfy setting - make like JLo and team with a cosy knit and comfortable shoes. Or if you want to amp up the fashion drama, add a white shirt, sparkling accessories and employ Wrong Shoe Theory (really anything goes - boots, red kitten heels, mesh ballet flats - you name it.) 

There aren't many items you can have in your wardrobe arsenal that have such versatility, so we say, let your mood dictate how you style them.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More