Jennifer Lopez leads the denim dungaree renaissance for summer 2025

Let's be honest, where Jennifer Lopez goes, we tend to follow, and in a refreshing turn of events, this summer she's leaning towards cosy casual pieces that you probably already have in your wardrobe - hooray!

In an Instagram post, the pop icon posted a selfie in which she wore a superb pair of robust denim overalls layered over a luxe, chunky cable-knit turtleneck in a soft beige (she does love a neutral.)

© @jlo JLo in her chunky knit and denim dungarees combo

Dungarees, once the reserve of practical workwear of playful festival dressing have undergone a major upgrade for summer 2025. On the runways, we rather unexpectedly saw Chanel send a pair storming down their Resort 25 runway, teamed with an immaculate matching jacket. Meanwhile, DSquared2 opted for rhinestone embellished dungarees.

© Launchmetrics Chanel Resort 25

And JLo isn't the only celebrity fan. Trusty dungarees have also been spotted on Pamela Anderson, who looked adorable in a pale denim pair teamed with a classic white T-shirt, to promoted her show Cooking With Love.

© @pamelaanderson Pamela Anderson in her denim dungarees and white t-shirt

And proving that they really are one of the most versatile items you can own, Love Island alumni and documentary maker Olivia Attwood wore them on the red carpet. Olivia opted to team hers with a long sleeve white T-shirt and black Hermès Kelly.

Meanwhile Rivals actress Bella MacLean also sported a pair for a fancy event, wearing the fresh-from-the-runway Chanel pair to their spring/summer 25 show.

© Getty Images for Black Tap Olivia Attwood arrives at the Black Tap UK party in denim dungarees

And we simply cannot talk about dungarees without mentioning fashion's favourite It-girl Alexa Chung, who has long been a fan of the style, even designing several pairs for her (sadly, now defunct) label AlexaChung.

In other words, welcome back dungarees. Oh, how we've missed you.

How to wear denim dungarees:

© Getty Images Willabelle Ong wears MiuMiu for their AW25 show

Simply put, when it comes to dungarees, there are no rules. Born to be worn in a cosy, comfy setting - make like JLo and team with a cosy knit and comfortable shoes. Or if you want to amp up the fashion drama, add a white shirt, sparkling accessories and employ Wrong Shoe Theory (really anything goes - boots, red kitten heels, mesh ballet flats - you name it.)

There aren't many items you can have in your wardrobe arsenal that have such versatility, so we say, let your mood dictate how you style them.